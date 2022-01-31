Vicki Gunvalson Calls Ex’s New Fiancée a ‘Bimbo’

Former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Vicki Gunvalson, 59, spoke about her ex-fiance Steve Lodge, 63, and his new fiancee, Janis Carlson, 37, on the “Brandi Glanville Unfiltered” podcast, hosted by Brandi Glanville of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” fame.

Vicki Gunvalson Spoke About Janis Carlson

During the “Brandi Glanville Unfiltered” podcast episode, uploaded on January 28, Gunvalson claimed that Lodge had moved out of her home when she was filming “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” season 2 in Great Barrington, Massachusetts in September 2021. She noted that he “moved everything out into [Carlson’s] place while [she] was in Massachusetts.” Gunvalson also questioned why Lodge’s fiancee, who he proposed to in December 2021, is interested in him.

“What the hell does she want with a grandpa?” stated the mother-of-two.

The former “RHOC” star went on to say that she believes Carlson is “very hung up on the fame that [she] gave Steve.”

“She thinks he’s famous. I’m famous. You’re famous. Whoever we date or marry is famous – pseudo-famous. They’re not famous. Steve is caught up on, ‘I’m famous.’ And he’s not famous. He’s famous only because he dated me and we were engaged,” stated the reality television personality.

She also shared that she wanted to stay together with Lodge even if they did not get married. She then stated that the 63-year-old is “rushing down the aisle for some reason right now with this bimbo.”

“But why? He has not even known her for five months. What is the rush to get married?” asked the 59-year-old.

During the “Brandi Glanville Unfiltered” interview, Gunvalson claimed that Lodge had first encountered his fiancee at a bar.

“He met this bimbo at the bar, she was a bar fly and she loved ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’ and she got my man. Take him, go. Enjoy. Good luck,” stated the reality television personality.

While recording the podcast, Gunvalson also claimed Lodge would not be able to provide his new fiancee with children. Glanville then referenced Carlson’s career as an elementary school teacher and noted that she was curious about her relationship with Lodge.

“It’s weird because she’s with kids all day and now she’s with an old man. I feel like there’s some problem there,” stated the former “RHOBH” star.

Gunvalson replied that “she’s probably got daddy issues.”

Vicki Gunvalson Discussed Steve Lodge in a Separate January 2022 Interview

Gunvalson discussed Lodge during a January 2022 episode of the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast, co-hosted by former “RHOC” star Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave of “RHOBH” fame. She asserted that she will “never be over” the former police officer.

“‘Cause to me, when you fall in love with somebody as deep as I did, you don’t just move out of somebody’s house and into the next one,” explained the 59-year-old.

She also revealed that she is not in communication with Lodge.

“I haven’t talked to him since the day he walked out of my house. He did tell me that I need help. I said, ‘Okay I’m getting it.’ You know, but no, there’s no conversation,” shared Gunvalson.

During the “Two Ts In A Pod” interview, Gunvalson, who has not been on “RHOC” since its fourteenth season, also shared her thoughts about the show’s sixteenth season, which premiered in December 2021.

“I don’t feel good about it. I want to be back on and change it,” stated the television personality.

She then asserted that she and Judge “will never be back on” the hit Bravo series.

