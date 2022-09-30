SEE IT: Vicki Gunvalson Spotted Filming RHOC

A former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star was spotted filming with two cast members.

Tres Amigas! Photo of Vicki Gunvalson Filming With Tamra Judge & Shannon Beador Leaked Online

On September 29, several photos of Vicki Gunvalson filming with Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador leaked online.

“Tamra, Shannon and VICKI filming in Laguna! #TresAmigas,” a blogger wrote as the title to a thread of three images of the women at the outdoor restaurant.

“My source 100% confirms cameras were rolling,” wrote the blogger, who was responding to several fans wondering where the cameras were at.

According to Radar Online, Gunvalson only filmed one scene for the show but was brought back because “the season was starting off slow,” and “Bravo producers decided to bring her in to shake things up,” a source told the outlet.

The “Tres Amigas” as the trio is affectionately called (an entire episode was even named after them) have been reunited, at least for one scene.

Heavy reached out to Gunvalson’s rep for comments and at press time has gotten no response.

Gunvalson Says She Cried When She Learned Tamra Judge Was Returning to RHOC: ‘What Does She Have That I Don’t Have?’

Vicki Gunvalson Reveals Steve Lodge Broke Up Via Text | Daily Pop | E! News

Judge and Gunvalson have been close for years and when Judge was asked back on RHOC for the upcoming season, Gunvalson says she was upset that she was not also asked back.

“The immediate thing I did was cry,” Gunvalson told E!’s Daily Pop on August 18. “What does she have that I don’t have?”

Gunvalson was the OG of the OC, having been the last remaining original cast member until her final appearance in season 14 when she was not a full-time cast member, but just a “friend” of the housewives.

She went on to say that she believes Judge was asked to come back because she will do things she won’t.

“We’re both individual people,” Gunvalson said on the show. “She’ll show her tits, I won’t. But beyond that … There’s obviously something that Bravo doesn’t like about me and so I had to accept it.”

That comment got back to Judge who was not too pleased to hear what her friend had said.

“Well, evidently, Vicki went on a podcast recently and said, why did she not get us back? And I did. And it must be because I’ll show my tits,” she said on her Two T’s in a Pod podcast with Teddi Mellencamp. “I think she was just being a matter of fact, like, oh, Tamra will show her tits and I won’t. So that’s why she probably got hired.”

Judge said she had to just ignore the comment.

“And things like this, when she says stuff like this, I really just ignore it,” Judge said on the podcast. “Because what am I gonna say? Like, ‘Why would you say that?’ She’s going to say things like that. And quite honestly, I’m not going to react to them. I mean, I couldn’t imagine if she got hired back and I didn’t, I’d be like, ‘So why did she get hired back?’”

Judge had previously been sensitive to Gunvalson’t feelings about not getting asked back. The pair appeared together on “Watch What Happens Live” the day before Judge announced her return on the show.

