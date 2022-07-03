Fans Slam Vicki Gunvalson for Being ‘Exhausting’

Former “Real Housewives of Orange County” personality Vicki Gunvalson stars in the second season of the Peacock series “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.” At the start of the season, Gunvalson appeared unhappy as she was getting over her breakup with her ex-fiance Steve Lodge and was recovering from COVID-19. She also revealed she is not vaccinated for the coronavirus, which caused an argument with Dorinda Medley.

On July 2, a Reddit user took to the Bravo Real Housewives subreddit to share that they did not appreciate Gunvalson’s behavior.

“Is anyone else finding Vicki to be utterly exhausting on UGT2? It’s a reminder of a what a nasty, miserable woman she is,” read the post.

Several Reddit users shared their opinions about the “RHOC” alum in the post’s comments section.

“Hard to watch. She’s not happy unless she is the center of attention,” asserted a Bravo user.

“The question is … is anyone NOT finding Vicki utterly exhausting,” added another.

“Tamera [Judge] was watchable, but Vicki is horrendous. There hasn’t been anything redeemable about her. 100% nasty is too much,” shared a different person.

“There will never be enough money, work, love in the tank or casseroles for Vicki. She will always be unhappy by choice. I love her, she will always be the OG in my opinion, but I can’t take the poor-me crap anymore. The fact that she is so hateful of Tamra’s podcast and can’t support her friend disgusts me,” said a commenter.

“She’s exhausting to watch but I really feel for her. I mean come on, if any of us had our fiance dump up right beforehand, we’d either be miserable or a hot mess, and she’s just being miserable. Also, this is right after the height of the pandemic so everyone was in a funk. I kind of just give all a bit of a pass tbh,” commented a Reddit user.

“She’s insufferable!! I was never so happy to see someone s***canned! I have no desire to watch her! I used to love Dorinda, but she’s quickly becoming just as intolerable,” chimed in a sixth person.

Vicki Gunvalson Spoke About Vaccines in April 2022

During an April 2022 interview on “RHUGT” star Brandi Glanville’s podcast, “Brandi Glanville Unfiltered,” Gunvalson, who stated she has a medical exemption, commented on her decision to not get vaccinated for COVID-19.

“My health is my health. I am pro-choice when it comes to anything personal. But I will say is I have had COVID and I have family members who have been vaccinated and some aren’t,” stated the reality television personality.

The “RHOC” alum went on to say that she has made the decision “to not talk about it.”

“I’ve got a lot of viewpoints on it and it’s not going to be agreed on by everyone. I’m just going to do what’s right for me and if I die one way or the other, I’m going to die anyway. We’re all going to die, everybody,” said Gunvalson.

Vicki Gunvalson Talked About Her Issues With Dorinda Medley in June 2022

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight in June 2022, alongside Tamra Judge, Gunvalson shared that she did not believe Medley was hospitable. She referenced that she and her “RHUGT” co-stars stayed at the “Real Housewives of New York City” alum’s property, Blue Stone Manor.

“She totally disappointed me. We were in her home, in the middle of nowhere… It doesn’t matter, it’s the facts, and it’s fine, it works for her. I just said it doesn’t work for me. But I thought being in her home, she would be much more gracious,” said the former “RHOC” star.

