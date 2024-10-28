‘Real Housewives’ OG ‘Will Never Forgive Bravo’ After Heartbreaking Scene

Longtime “Real Housewives” star Vicki Gunvalson is speaking out about learning of her mother’s death while filming the reality television series.

The reality star, who joined the Orange County franchise on season 1, ended up filming the heartbreaking scene unexpectedly. Gunvalson was with some of the other women when her daughter tried calling her to let her know the news.

Rather than letting Gunvalson take the call privately, however, production filmed the whole thing — and aired it as part of season 10 (in 2015).

Vicki Gunvalson Explained What Happened When Bravo Filmed the Scene

On Vice’s “The Dark Side of Reality TV” series, Gunvalson spoke about the day her mom, Joanne Steinmetz, died.

“We were playing Bunko at Shannon [Beador]’s,” Gunvalson said, according to People magazine. “Brianna [her daughter] had been calling, calling, calling, and they kept telling her, ‘Well, she’s filming right now, blah, blah, blah.’ She’s like, ‘I need to talk to my mom right now,'” the reality star explained.

Prior to letting Gunvalson speak to her daughter, they set up a room with cameras.

“I was really upset that production knew for an hour, and they didn’t tell me. They were out of line, and I think they should have taken me aside and said, ‘Your mom has passed. Talk to your daughter off camera.’ If I was a producer, that’s what I would’ve done,” she said, adding, “Let me scream and cry on my own and be mad. It was very, very traumatic. I will never forgive Bravo for that.”

Fans Reacted to the Scene Years Later

In 2021, Gunvalson posted a tribute to her late mother on Mother’s Day.

“Happy Mother’s Day mom. Some people say “time heals”, but I don’t necessarily feel that way. Every day I miss and think of my mom in heaven and every day I wish she was here with me. I miss you so much mom, and could really use your wisdom and love as I venture through life. You would be so proud of your 3 great grandsons and Mike &. Briana. I love you,” she captioned an Instagram post.

Longtime Orange County fans took to the comments section to show Gunvalson support — and many mentioned the heartbreaking scene that aired on Bravo six years earlier.

“I’m currently watching the episode where you found out your Mom just passes away. I lost my Mum to covid in January of this year and found it very hard to grieve her loss. I shed a lot of tears watching you and it really resonated with me. It truly never gets any easier,” one person wrote.

“Just seen the episode where you lost your mommy I cried with you I couldn’t imagine what you felt like my condolences to you and your family may she Rest In Peace and continue to look over you and your family,” someone else added.

“Happy Mother’s Day. I’m sorry you had to live out your Mom’s passing on TV. I’m sorry,” a third comment read.

READ NEXT: Fans Think ‘Real Housewives’ Star Is Back After Being Fired