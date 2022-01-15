Former RHOC Star Says Heather Dubrow ‘Looks Down’ on Her

Vicki Gunvalson opened up about how she feels about her former “Real Housewives of Orange County” co-star Heather Dubrow.

During a January appearance on Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave’s podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” Gunvalson briefly shared her thoughts about “RHOC” season 16, which premiered in December 2021. The 59-year-old confided that she has not watched the new episodes but is aware of Dubrow and Shannon Beador’s feud. As fans are aware, Dubrow took issue with her co-star for telling Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson that Nicole James once had a lawsuit against her husband, Dr. Terry Dubrow.

Gunvalson deemed the issues between Dubrow and Beador to be “stupid.”

“The way that they made it look like, ‘Oh it was just nonchalant and stuff with Nicole,’ you know, right now I look at the s***, it’s so mindless and it’s so stupid. I am all about building solid quality mind,” asserted the former Bravo star.

When Arroyave asked Gunvalson if she “rather hang out with Shannon or Heather,” she replied, “Shannon.” She then clarified that she has “no issues” with Dubrow but feels she may not hold her in the highest regard.

“I like Heather. I always thought that Heather looks down at me,” stated the mother-of-one.

Judge asserted that she did not “feel Heather looks down on [her] at all” and asked why she has that assumption.

“It’s the way I feel, you know, sometimes it’s not what they say, it’s how they make you feel,” replied Gunvalson.

She also claimed that Dubrow has “never made an effort to see [her].”

“There’s no effort, I’m not in her league,” stated Gunvalson.

Judge then shared that while she is not particularly close to Dubrow, the 54-year-old “has always been nice to [her].”

Heather Dubrow Spoke About Shannon Beador in a January 2022 Interview

While speaking to Slice in January 2022, Dubrow discussed Beador. She shared that she and her “RHOC” co-star “went into the season with like the best of intentions.” The mother-of-four shared that after Beador discussed James’ lawsuit “things went south very, very quickly.” The reality television star also noted that she “just felt so bad for Nicole,” who had dropped her lawsuit against her husband.

“All of the sudden she’s being blindsided and attacked about something that happened 20 years ago and I think why was this brought up and why was this dug up? And why was this spread around?” stated Dubrow.

Heather Dubrow Revealed Why She Returned to RHOC

During the Slice interview, Dubrow revealed why she decided to return to “RHOC” after leaving the show during its eleventh season. She explained her daughter, Max, got a positive reception after she “came out as bisexual” in 2020.

“I thought wouldn’t it be cool if we could start having those conversations and maybe helping other families so that became an impetus for us to come back,” said the television personality.

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight in December 2021, Beador shared her thoughts about Dubrow’s return to the hit Bravo series. She asserted that she was “happy that she’s back.”

“I think she brings a lot to the show, as I got to know Heather, she’s very fun,” said Beador.

READ NEXT: Lisa Vanderpump Welcomes First Grandchild: PHOTOS