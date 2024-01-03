Vicki Gunvalson Jumps on John Janssen’s Relationship with Alexis Bellino

“Real Housewives of Orange County” alum Vicki Gunvalson is sharing her thoughts about her former castmate Alexis Bellino’s romance with Shannon Beador’s ex-boyfriend John Janssen.

Reality Blurb reported that Gunvalson commented on a December 26 Instagram post uploaded by the Bravo fan account, therealhousewiveszone. The upload featured a screenshot of Bellino’s December 26 Instagram post, which showed her and Janssen posing together on a boat. In Bellino’s caption, the former RHOC star praised Janssen as a boyfriend, writing, “Johnny J, let everyone talk. But you have shown me love that I’ve never known. I love you ❤️ #thisisourchristmascard #merrychristmas.”

In the comments section of the therealhousewiveszone’s post, Gunvalson suggested she did not believe Janssen’s behavior toward Bellino was healthy.

“It’s called ‘love bombing’. That’s not love!” wrote Gunvalson.

Vicki Gunvalson Previously Criticized Alexis Bellino in a December 2023 Interview

This is not the first time that Gunvalson has commented on Bellino’s relationship with Janssen. During a December 2023 Celebbuzz interview, Gunvalson, who is close friends with Beador, stated that she believed Bellino’s behavior is indicative that she is not “a girl’s girl” and wants to make an RHOC comeback.

“It also reeks of desperation to return to the show as she probably is hoping this will stir the pot and secure her spot [on RHOC]. It makes one question why John would want to date another Housewife. Is he also fame hungry and wanting to remain on TV? We all know the answer!” said Gunvalson.

While speaking to Access Hollywood in November 2023, Bellino stated that she was not particularly interested in rejoining the RHOC cast. She stated that while she would “never say never” to the opportunity, she is “so content in [her] life.”

In addition, Bellino, who had not yet verified her and Janssen’s romance, said she considered him a “good friend.” She also stated she did not feel guilty about spending time with the father of three because she does not have a relationship with Beador, who became an RHOC star in 2014 after Bellino left the series.

“I’ve never met Shannon, I’ve never said ‘Hi’ to Shannon. I’ve never filmed with Shannon, I’ve never been her friend. I don’t owe her anything,” said Bellino.

She clarified, however, that she does not “wish ill” on Beador.

Before RHOC star Tamra Judge confirmed she and Beador had another falling out, she stated that she agreed that Bellino did not “owe” anything to the Real for Real founder in a different November 2023 Access Hollywood interview.

“She absolutely doesn’t,” said Judge.

Tamra Judge Confirmed Her Most Recent Issues With Shannon Beador Had Something to Do With Alexis Bellino

Reality Blurb reported that Judge confirmed her most recent issues with Beador arose because of an interaction she had with Bellino on social media. While recording a December 2023 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by Teddi Mellencamp, Judge explained that Beador became upset because she left a clapping hands emoji under Bellino’s Instagram upload, where she implored her followers to not “believe rumors.”

“It’s because I liked one of [Alexis’] pictures. That’s it. [Shannon] got mad at me because … I put clapping hands under ‘Don’t believe rumors’ so I thought I was supporting the fact because I did not think, for one second, [Alexis and John] were dating at all,” stated Judge.

She stated, however, that she believed she and Beador would eventually rekindle their friendship.

The upcoming 18th season of RHOC has not yet started filming.