Vicki Gunvalson Gives Update on Her Current Relationship With Kelly Dodd

These two former “Real Housewives of Orange County” stars might just be back to whoopin’ it up together. During a January 13 appearance on Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge’s podcast, Two T’s in a Pod, Vicki Gunvalson gave an update on her current relationship with Kelly Dodd.

During their time on “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” Gunvalson and Dodd went through their fair share of ups and downs in their friendship, but things ultimately became rocky between them during season 13, after Gunvalson and her then-fiancé, Steve Lodge, went on some double dates with Dodd’s ex-husband and a new woman. This started a major feud between them, but according to Gunvalson, the two are in a good place as of now.

“I reached out to Kelly two months ago and said ‘do you want to meet?’ so we did, and it was nice,” Gunvalson said. “You know, when I left her at the reunion we hugged it out and we never talked after that. It bugs me because I really liked Kelly and I thought, what the hell happened? So I reached out to her and she goes, ‘It’s all good,’ and I go, I don’t really wanna know what our friendship is, but I don’t like animosity with anybody. I hate it. It bothers me.”

Gunvalson was a cast member of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” during seasons 1-14.

Gunvalson Is Still at Odds With Another Current Cast Member of the ‘Real Housewives of Orange County

Even though Gunvalson may have made amends with Dodd, she is still at odds with current “Real Housewives of Orange County” star, Shannon Beador. During a June 2021 appearance on Access Hollywood’s Housewives Nightcap, Gunvalson admitted that Beador was difficult to work with at times. While the two were great friends while they were on the show together, they fell out after Gunvalson was let go ahead of season 15.

“How many people can say they were on a TV reality show for 14 years?” Gunvalson said at the time. “I’ve got Shannon coming in up my a** I don’t know how she stays on so long. She’s tough to work with. I think she’s on [her seventh season] now so she’s got a long way to go. I don’t think she will hit 14.”

Gunvalson Is Going Through a Hard Time in Her Life

Gunvalson and her fiancé, Steve Lodge, announced their split in September 2021, after two years of engagement. It’s no secret that Gunvalson has been having a hard time since then, especially as her ex has already gotten engaged to another woman.

“Vicki is adjusting,” Gunvalson’s best friend and former costar, Tamra Judge, revealed on a January 5 episode of her Two T’s In a Pod podcast. “She’s trying to understand it. She’s still hurt. She was like, ‘Wait, we were just dancing three months ago at the ranch and now he’s engaged and already planning his wedding.’”