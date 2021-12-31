Vicki Gunvalson Compares Herself to Lala Kent Post-Split

Lala Kent has a “Real Housewives” alum in her corner – and it’s not just her former boss, Lisa Vanderpump.

After the “Vanderpump Rules” star opened up about her messy breakup from Randall Emmett, her partner of nearly six years, on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast, Gunvalson chimed in to compare the scenario to her own broken relationship.

In a clip shared by Comments by Bravo, Kent responded to host Amanda Hirsch’s question if there was a part of her that ever thought her romance with the film producer 20 years her senior “might look like a weird relationship” and others might wonder what she found in him.

”At the beginning of our time together I was being spoiled a lot,” Kent replied. ”That was not how it was throughout our time together, and I always said, you know, if I ended up in a box tomorrow, I can’t think of anybody else I’d rather live in a box with. That’s how I felt … I was doing everything I possibly could to make sure that he and I would stand the test of time. And to feel like I was doing all of that really, for nothing.”

In the comment section to the clip, Gunvalson confirmed that she can relate to Kent.

“Sounds very similar to the man who stole almost 6 years of my life that I will never get back,” the “Real Housewives of Orange County” alum wrote. “So hurtful, so wrong.”

Fans Wondered Which of Her Exes Gunvalson Was Referring To

Gunvalson has more than one ex she could be referring to with her comment. In September 2021, the RHOC alum and her fiancé Steve Lodge called it quits after more than five years together. The two had been engaged since April 2019, according to Page Six.

But before that, Gunvalson dated Brooks Ayers for many years. Following their 2015 split, Gunvalson filed a lawsuit against Ayers after claiming he failed to pay back a loan from her, per BravoTV.com. Ayers also made headlines for faking a cancer diagnosis, according to People.

“Is this Steve or Brooks?” one commenter asked in response to Gunvalson’s comment about the ex who “stole” six years from her.

“I am assuming Brooks,” another replied. “Weren’t they together longer? And he was quite the con artist.”

“I think so but I think Steve had more money to spoil her with gifts. I think she paid showered Brooks with gifts– remember the teeth?” another chimed in.

When another fan asked, “Can @vickigunvalson explain how exactly Brooks spoiled her in the “beginning” of their relationship????????,” another replied, “She’s most likely referring to Steve and not Brooks….”

Others commented to question why Gunvaslon was making Kent’s story about herself.

“Vicki ‘how can I make this about me’ G in the house!” one commenter wrote.

When another wrote “Oh Vicki,” another commenter added, “My thoughts exactly. Makes EVERYTHING about her. Embarrassing.”

Both Kent & Gunvalson Have Claimed Their Exes Led Double Lives

In October 2021, right around the time that Kent was going through her split from Emmett, Gunvalson, 59, made claims that her ex, Steve Lodge, had cheated on her with a younger woman.

“While I was out of town working on a biz trip, he took her to my condo in Mexico!” she wrote on Instagram at the time, according to Us Weekly. “He’s been flaunting around my town in OC making out in public places. It’s disgusting. …He’s been dating a 36-year-old and is not what he portrays himself to be.”

That same week, Page Six reported that Kent ended her engagement to Emmett after discovering he was leading a “double life.” At the time, Emmett was photographed going into a hotel with two blonde women in Nashville.

Kent recently told the outlet she has “proof” that Emmett was unfaithful to her and that she now feels that their relationship “was based on nothing but lies.”

But some fans think both Gunvalson and Kent should share blame in their situations.

“Neither of these women are victims,” one Instagram commenter wrote. “They both opted to continue these relationships and then milked them for storylines. Cue the tiny violins.”

READ NEXT: Lala Kent Talks Plans for More Kids