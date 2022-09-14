RHOC Alum Vicki Gunvalson Reveals Her Least Favorite Co-Star to Film With

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Vicki Gunvalson exited the series following its fourteenth season. The Bravo alum appeared on an August 2022 episode of her former co-star Kelly Dodd’s podcast, “The Rick and Kelly Show.” During the podcast episode, Gunvalson shared that her favorite RHOC castmate to film with was Jeana Keough. She then revealed Meghan King, who appeared on RHOC from season 10 through season 12, was her “least favorite” co-star. As fans are aware, King inquired about the medical history of Gunvalson’s then-boyfriend Brooks Ayers, who had claimed to have cancer, in RHOC season 10. People magazine reported that Ayers confided “he forged medical documents from cancer hospital City of Hope” in November 2019.

“I would say Meghan. Meghan was the reason why — she started asking Brooks for his records, I’m like why would you ask someone for their medical records, that’s weird. I would say to Brooks ‘just showed them’ and he was like ‘I’ll never show my medical records’ so that whole thing spiraled down. And then all of the sudden I got targeted that I was faking cancer, I’m like I never had cancer, how can I fake cancer when I never had it? It was this whole spiral. But she was relentless and I got caught in the middle,” stated Gunvalson.

She went on to say that some viewers believed she was aware that Ayers had not been truthful about his medical documents.

“I got conned and I lost a lot in that, people say that I was in on it. What would I have gained? I gained nothing. I lost hundreds of thousands of dollars because I supported him and I paid for him and thought he was sick and loved him, I thought I loved him. Hindsight I didn’t love him because you look back and you go wow that was all fake. So anybody that says I faked it, I didn’t fake it, he did,” stated the RHOC alum.

The mother of two also shared she believed her issues involving Ayers “really hurt [her] integrity.”

“It hurt my business, and you know what, the producers were in on that. They were like the ratings are low, we’re going to stir something up and we’re going to target this couple,” claimed Gunvalson.

Meghan King Discussed Brook Ayers in December 2020

In a December 2020 People magazine interview, King discussed her interactions with Ayers while filming RHOC season 10.

“I think people think that I was a little overzealous, and maybe I was. But it really sucked to be dealing with cancer, with my friend LeeAnn dying of cancer, and to see this guy Brooks, this sleazeball trying to profit off of cancer with Vicki,” stated King.

Meghan King Spoke About Vicki Gunvalson in April 2021

During an April 2021 interview with Us Weekly, King spoke about her time on RHOC. She explained that she did not enjoy having to film with individuals who she was not fond of, like Gunvalson. She then shared that her former co-star had blocked her on social media.

“I had to hang out with Vicki and I did not get along with her from day one. I checked she still has me blocked on Instagram. It was her birthday and I think Tamra [Judge], who is a good friend of mine, like wished her a happy birthday or something and I clicked on her name to go look at her and send her a happy birthday message, user was not found,” shared the mother of three.

