Vicki Gunvalson Shares Who Is Her ‘Least Favorite’ RHOC Personality

“Real Housewives of Orange County” personality Vicki Gunvalson was interviewed alongside her co-star Shannon Beador during the August 2 episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.” While filming the episode, Gunvalson, who is a guest star in RHOC season 17, gave her opinion about her former castmate Braunwyn Windham-Burke. As fans of RHOC are aware, Windham-Burke left the Bravo franchise after season 15, which premiered in 2020.

In the “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” episode, Andy Cohen implored Gunvalson to answer the question, “Out of all 26 O.C. Housewives who was your least favorite and why” while playing the game “Truth or Vicki Takes a Shot.” Gunvalson immediately replied, “Braunwyn.”

“Everything about her is annoying,” continued Gunvalson.

The RHOC Season 17 Cast Shared Their Thoughts About Vicki Gunvalson

Gunvalson has made cameos throughout RHOC season 17 after being let go from the series in 2019. During an appearance on the July 26 episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” Tamra Judge and Emily Simpson shared they believed Gunvalson will be a full-time RHOC cast member again.

During a July 20 episode of Hollywood Life’s “Pay Attention Puh-Lease!” podcast, Gina Kirschenheiter shared she appreciated having the opportunity to film with Gunvalson again.

“Vicki came back and, like, first of all, she loved me. I was like, ‘Who is this person?’” said the mother of three.

In addition, Kirschenheiter stated her “favorite moment” from RHOC season 17 involved the 61-year-old.

“There is one thing that happens in Mexico – I hope they share it … It is literally my favorite moment of the entire season, something that Vicki shared about her life and something that she does, I just — it blew my mind,” said the 39-year-old.

Jennifer Pedranti, who began starring on RHOC during season 17, also shared Gunvalson made comments about her relationship in the July 29 episode of the Hollywood Life’s “Pay Attention Puh-Lease!” podcast. She stated that while Gunvalson was “very sweet” to her, she was “very opinionated” about her boyfriend, Ryan Boyajian, during the production of RHOC season 17. The mother of five revealed that Gunvalson compared Boyajian to her controversial ex-boyfriend, Brooks Ayers.

“I do get a little bit tired of that because you don’t know him – I laugh because there’s this conversation and she’s giving me all this insight about a relationship she was in and comparing this man to Ryan, and then somebody said to me, ‘You know the man she’s talking about faked cancer,’” said Pedranti.

She clarified that she believed Gunvalson had good intentions when she made comments about her relationship.

“From what she’s heard, she’s trying to give me advice, and so I will appreciate that,” said the yoga instructor.

Heather Dubrow Suggested She Was Unhappy With Vicki Gunvalson’s Remark About Her in July 2023

While speaking to Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap” in July 2023, RHOC star Heather Dubrow discussed her issues with Gunvalson. She referenced that in RHOC season 17, episode 8, Gunvalson stated that Dubrow treats her like she is less than. Dubrow did not appear to appreciate Gunvalson’s comment. She stated that the COTO Insurance founder acts like she enjoys her company when they have “spent time together.”

“I mean, we spent time together, not to spoil alert – but we spent time down the road on the show this year and had a great time,” said Dubrow. “And so what I don’t understand is how come when we’re together, you’re great, we’re fun, we’re fine, we’re having a great time, and I always walk away feeling terrific, and every time you give an interview, or every time you are with other friends, it’s a different story.”