Vicki Gunvalson Puts Lisa Rinna on Blast

It looks like former Real Housewives of Orange County star Vicki Gunvalson is “owning it!” In a new interview, Gunvalson blasted Lisa Rinna, detailing a bad encounter she had with the star.

During a recent appearance on the Behind The Velvet Rope podcast with David Yontef, Gunvalson spoke about her experience with Rinna at Andy Cohen’s baby shower. “The last time I saw them was either at BravoCon or [Andy Cohen‘s] baby shower,” Gunvalson said. “And, truly, Lisa Rinna didn’t give me the time of day. I said hi to her and she was like, ‘Oh yeah, you’re Orange County.’ I just felt looked down on. I mean, she’s up on the dance table dancing and I’m like, why? This is Andy’s baby shower and you want attention? I just sat back thinking, wow, this is a little messed up.”

Gunvalson continued, “I stayed with my cast… It wasn’t like I’m dying to talk to [Erika Jayne], I don’t even know Erika Jayne. I have no idea what I would even say to her. ‘Hi, I like your pigtails?’ I don’t even know what I would say to her. I don’t know her and I didn’t feel like I needed to reach out to anybody.”

Gunvalson was a member of The Real Housewives of Orange County during Seasons 1-14.

Vicki Gunvalson Said That She Believes the RHOBH Cast Thinks They’re ‘Above’ the RHOC Ladies

During her appearance on the Behind The Velvet Rope podcast with David Yontef, Gunvalson also explained why she thinks that there is a bit of a competition between the Beverly Hills franchise and the Orange County franchise.

“I don’t really associate with the Beverly Hills ladies,” Gunvalson explained. “I think they think that we’re Orange County and they’re Beverly Hills and I think there’s a little bit of ‘go away girls.’ I feel that from them. They think they’re above us. I wouldn’t live in Beverly Hills if you paid me… I don’t think they give me the time of day. They wouldn’t have this job if it wasn’t for me starting this damn thing.”

Gunvalson also added that she believes that the some of the other Real Housewives stars think that they are “invincible.” Gunvalson told Yontef on the podcast, “They think they’re invincible and it’s a popularity contest [like] a sorority on steroids. And we all do have that synergy because we’re all on a reality show together, and there’s a lot of ladies coming and going, and a lot of franchises. So, it is nice to have that group of women that you can have some sort of relationship with, but I think it’s very misguided, this popularity contest. We’re not in high school anymore, you know?”

Some ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Stars Have Feuded With Other ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Members Before

This isn’t the first time that a Real Housewives of Orange County star has gotten into it with a Real Housewives of Beverly Hills member. Last spring, Gunvalson and her friend, Tamra Judge, went on Instagram Live to talk about Kyle Richards. According to The Sun, Gunvalson said about Richards, “[She’s] kind of vanilla. I don’t see any conflict. I just see her like, playing the safe lane always.”

In response to the diss, Richards told Us Weekly, “Well, A) they don’t know how much money I make. B) Like I say, I don’t play it safe. I’ve had a lot of issues over these years, 10 years, a lot of them.”

However, according to a Daily Mail article, both Judge and Richards have made up and are no longer feuding…at least for now.

