SEE IT: ‘Real Housewives’ Star Shares New Photo of Her Boyfriend

Love is in the air for a “Real Housewives” star, who has a new boyfriend and is showing him off on Instagram.

Vicki Gunvalson has been dating a guy named Michael for several months now after being set up by Kelly Dodd, according to Page Six.

“We are taking it very slow and we are both very aware of what happens to people dating in the public eye,” she told Us Weekly in June 2022. She went on to say that she likes that Michael is a “man” and that he “doesn’t need [her] fame or money.”

Gunvalson is set to appear on RHOC in season 17, but it’s unlikely that her boyfriend will be making any on-screen appearances.

“It’s an equally respectful relationship that I am protecting with everything in me. Michael will never be ‘public.’ He has seen what has happened to boyfriends and husbands with the media,” Gunvalson added.

On November 20, 2022, Gunvalson shared a photo of Michael on Instagram — and fans took to social media to react.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Think That Gunvalson Has a ‘Type’

This is the first photo that Gunvalson has shared of just her and Michael on her Instagram feed since the two started seeing each other.

“Heading back to OC after celebrating a beautiful wedding in Naples. Home for 2 days, then onto Chicago for Thanksgiving with Briana, her family and my family,” Gunvalson captioned the post. While Instagram filled up with red heart emoji, many people pointed out that Gunvalson’s new guy looks fairly similar to other guys that she’s dated.

“You def have a ‘type,'” one Instagram user commented on the pic.

“You look so happy and your fella very handsome! Enjoy your thanksgiving in my hometown Chicago,” someone else wrote.

Meanwhile, someone started a Reddit thread about Gunvalson’s new pic.

“It’s like someone did a face morph of all her exes,” a Redditor commented on the thread.

“She certainly has a type…hope he has a job,” another comment read.

“I mean…she clearly has a type,” echoed a third Reddit user.

Gunvalson Has Introduced Her Boyfriend to Her Family

Back in July 2022, Gunvalson shared a photo alongside Michael on her Instagram Stories, according to Bravo’s “The Daily Dish.”

“Happy with this man,” she captioned the snap. Things seem to be going really well for Gunvalson, who has been through some tough relationships over the years — some of which have been detailed on the “Real Housewives.”

Despite saying that she’s taking things slow, Gunvalson has already introduced Michael to some of her family members, including her brother, William Steinmetz.

Gunvalson spent some time in Florida celebrating her brother’s birthday the week before the Thanksgiving holiday and Michael was in the photos that the reality star shared on Instagram.

In June 2022, Gunvalson took Michael to Illinois to meet some of her other family members.

“My heart is happy. So great introducing Michael to my amazing family. Lots of laughs and tons of fun,” she captioned an Instagram post at the time. Several fans took to the comments section to let Gunvalson know that they were happy for her.

