Vicki Gunvalson Claims She Warned Noella Bergener About Joining RHOC

Former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Vicki Gunvalson shared her thoughts about Noella Bergener, who joined the show’s cast during its sixteenth season.

During a February 2022 interview on Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap, Gunvalson, who left “RHOC” following its fourteenth season, explained that she was close to Noella and her estranged husband James Bergener before the model starred on the Bravo series. The Coto Insurance founder revealed that “Noella reached out to [her] like four years ago” to help James get insurance. After Gunvalson “got him insured,” she, her ex-fiance Steve Lodge, and the former couple, who separated in August 2021, “went to Napa together.” She then shared that she had warned Noella that her relationship would be negatively affected if she joined the “RHOC” cast.

“We were almost together every single weekend, the four of us. And she kept saying, ‘What do I need to do to get on the show. What do I need to do to get on the show’ and I’m like, ‘Be careful what you wish for, it destroyed my marriage with Donn [Gunvalson], it mostly destroys most marriages.’ She goes, ‘James and I are good.’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah right,’” said Gunvalson.

The 59-year-old also claimed that after Noella got close to Braunwyn Windham-Burke, the 36-year-old stopped contacting her.

“So when she got with Braunwyn, last year’s season, she never called me. I never called her, it was just kind of like whatever, I followed her on social media and I knew she wanted to be on the show more than life and when James and her decided to break up this year, it was like I knew it was coming, but the show definitely had an influence on it,” asserted the mother of two.

Gunvalson went on to say that “James reached out to [her],” following his split from Noella.

“[James] said, ‘You were right, be careful what you wish for, Noella wanted to be on the show more than anything,’” recalled the former “RHOC” star.

Gunvalson then asserted that she “wish[es] [Noella and James] both the best.”

Noella Bergener Discussed Her Friendship With Vicki Gunvalson

During a January 2022 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Noella briefly spoke about her friendship with Gunvalson. She explained that “Vicki actually did [James’] insurance.” She told the publication:

Somebody from casting reached out to me for the show, and I squealed and said to my mom, ‘This is amazing.’ I told my husband, and he would talk to Vicki about it, and [Vicki’s then-fiancé, Steve Lodge], and we traveled with them often.

Tamra Judge Spoke About Noella Bergener & Vicki Gunvalson’s Friendship on Her Podcast

During a December 2021 episode of her podcast “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, former “RHOC” star Tamra Judge discussed Noella’s relationship with Gunvalson.

“[Noella] originally started contacting Vicki, and then Vicki was hanging out with them and Vicki was on the private jet and Vicki was trying to get her on the show. And there was a rumor a couple years ago that Noella was coming on and then she didn’t make it. And then when Vicki got demoted [on ‘RHOC’], she moved onto Braunwyn,” said the 53-year-old.

During the podcast episode, Judge shared that she had an unusual experience with Noella in December 2021.

“Braunwyn invited me to a dinner at Mastro’s, we sat down at the table, she proceeded – there was probably about 20 people, maybe 10, she pulls out her phone and shows me a picture of her husband’s d***,” claimed Judge.

