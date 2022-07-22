Vicki Gunvalson Posts Tribute to ‘Soulmate’

Former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Vicki Gunvalson took to Instagram to reveal who her soulmate is.

Vicki Gunvalson Called Tamra Judger ‘My Soulmate My Sister’ After RHOC Return Made Official

On July 21, 2022, Gunvalson posted a message to her RHOC co-star and friend, Tamra Judge after it was made official that Judge would return to the show.

“‘My friend, my soulmate my sister’ is back on #rhoc,” she wrote on Instagram. “I loved seeing you reclaim your orange last night with @bravoandy on #wwhl @tamrajudge. Go give ‘em hell girl! #memories #bravotv #fun #rhoc #shesback”

Gunvalson has been vocal about wanting to get back on the show, and recently appeared alongside Judge on season 2 of “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.”

Judge repled to the post writing, “Love you” in one comment and “Ahhh , sweetie thank you so much! You next!!!!!”

Not Everyone Was Happy That Judge Would Be Returning: ‘Watching Old Women Fight Everywhere They Go Is Also Old Now’

Judge’s return was spoiled when Jill Zarin announced on her Instagram Live that Judge would be returning.

“And Tamra’s coming back, and my friend Vicki’s [Gunvalson] not happy,” Zarin said in the video, posted on July 16. Zarin later deleted the video but not before fans recorded and shared it on social media, bringing it to Judge’s attention.

In response, Judge said, “Go f*** yourself @JillZarin! You thirsty bitch!” That tweet has since been deleted.

A few days later Judge then appeared on “Watch What Happens Live” to make the return official.

“There’s something I forgot to get last night,” Judge said as she walked into the clubhouse to retrieve her orange. Judge had appeared on the show as a guest the night before alongside Gunvalson. “The judge is back, and drama is in session,” she said after host Andy Cohen asked if she had anything to say.

Judge explained why they made the announcement the day after her appearance on her podcast, Two Ts In A Pod.

“Andy called me and said, ‘I really want to announce you’re back when you’re in New York with Vicki doing “Watch What Happens Live.” However, that’s kind of a little awkward because Vicki was not asked back. And I said, ‘can I please tell her?’ He said ‘Yes, you can tell her.’ Because I wanted it to come from me. I know it hurts (not being asked to return). If the roles were reversed, it would sting. I would be happy for her, but it would sting.”

Not everyone was as excited about her return as Gunvalson was and many fans took to the comments to share their displeasure.

“OC needs to be canceled,” someone commented.

“they all need to be canceled at this point. Watching old women fight everywhere they go is also old now Andy and casting is atrocious,” another fan wrote.

“WHY!!!???” someone asked. Another fan simply wrote, “Oh no…..”

Someone posted a series of thumbs-down emojis.

“the show is going backwards we got all her background stories her proud boy of a son and she will always be TamRat bloop same with Heather she never stopped being pretentious and rich and when she came back that’s all she brought,” another commenter pointed out.

“Nooooo!” a fan wrote.

“As someone from SoCal, the OC lineup could be a lot better. It’s why I stick to Beverly Hills,” another person said.

