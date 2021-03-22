Vicki Gunvalson Axed From ‘Real Housewives All-Stars’ Show

It looks like former Real Housewives of Orange County star Vicki Gunvalson won’t be “whooping it up” with her former castmates anytime soon.

Recently, it was announced that Bravo will be creating a Real Housewives All-Stars show, where they get together women from different franchises and film them in a tropical location. However, Gunvalson is now claiming that she was initially supposed to be a part of the series, but the network pulled her contract.

On March 19, a Bravo fan Instagram account, @Christiangraysnow, re-posted a screenshot of Tamra Judge’s recent Instagram story, where she was answering questions from her fans. Snow wrote that Judge had answered his question, which read, “Repost this if you think it’s bulls*** Vicki isn’t on HW spin-off.” Gunvalson herself also commented on the photo, writing, “It’s bulls***!! I had the contract signed by both parties in FEB then Covid hit… then crickets 🦗”

Gunvalson was a member of The Real Housewives of Orange County during seasons one through 14.

A Source Slammed Vicki Gunvalson for Her Comments

After Gunvalson shaded the network for ghosting her, a source debunked the former star’s claims to Page Six. The source explained that Gunvalson had already been notified of her canceled contract.

“She should be very grateful that her contract is null and void because now she’d be in breach of her contract,” the source said to Page Six.

So far, the cast is set to include anywhere from eight to 10 Real Housewives stars, reportedly including Real Housewives of New York star Luann de Lesseps, Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice, and Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore. The show will stream on NBC’s new platform, Peacock.

Many ‘Real Housewives’ Stars Are in Support of the New Spinoff

Even though Gunvalson may be bitter about not be included on the spinoff show, other Real Housewives stars are in support of the new series. During a recent interview with Us Weekly, Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey revealed a bit more about the spinoff.

“I cannot tell you that much about it,” Bailey admitted to the outlet. “Bravo has not officially released that information yet, but I can say that I think it’s a brilliant idea. I think the fans have been waiting for something like this for a long time. … For someone who’s been on the show for so long, I kind of know what to expect when I go in a house with these ladies, but I would have no idea what to expect if I had ladies from different franchises that I had to go into a house with. So, I think it’s a great idea. I’m looking forward to seeing what happens.”

Bailey continued, “I think the fans have been waiting for something like this for a long time. You know, even with me being bicoastal, I often get my fans [saying], ‘Oh, we want you to go to Beverly Hills and play with them,’ but they still want me to be in Atlanta. So, I always thought it’d be kind of great to crossover anyway and shoot sometimes with Beverly Hills ‘cause I am in a bicoastal relationship and marriage, definitely.”

