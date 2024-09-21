Vicki Gunvalson Shares What She Refused to Do in RHOC Season 18

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Vicki Gunvalson opened up about filming a few episodes of the show’s 18th season, which premiered in July 2024.

While recording an August 2024 episode of her podcast, “My Friend, My Soulmate, My Podcast,” Gunvalson said she was encouraged to confront her castmates at Jennifer Pedranti and Ryan Boyajian’s engagement celebration event during the production of RHOC season 18.

According to Gunvalson, she “got pulled aside and[they] said, ‘We just need you to stay a little bit longer.’” Gunvalson said she was already uncomfortable because “it was freezing” and the venue lacked seating.

“‘And this is about Jen and Ryan’s engagement.’ They’re like, ‘Well, it is. But it’s really about the season and what’s happened everywhere. So this is giving everyone a platform to talk about it.’ I said, ‘No, this is about Jen and Ryan,'” said Gunvalson.

Gunvalson also said she was encouraged to speak to RHOC stars Tamra Judge and Katie Ginella.

“The guy that pulled me aside is a friend of mine. And he said ‘Listen, if this is your reality where you are not comfortable, I want you to approach Tamra.’ I said, ‘Not going to do it. This is Jen and Ryan’s night.’ And he then said, ‘What about you confront Katie about talking about Heather [Dubrow]?’ I said ‘Not going to do it. Not my business.’ And he said, ‘Damn. You’re not going to do anything?’ I said. ‘What I’m going to do is go home,’” said Gunvalson on her podcast episode.

Vicki Gunvalson Commented on Tamra Judge’s Remarks

While recording the August 2024 “My Friend, My Soulmate, My Podcast” episode, Gunvalson referenced that Judge said Gunvalson will not be asked back to RHOC because of comments she has made about the series on an August 2024 episode of Melissa Gorga‘s podcast, “On Display with Melissa Gorga.” She also noted that Judge’s “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast co-host, Teddi Mellencamp, said that Gunvalson was difficult to film with at the “Traitors” themed event during RHOC season 18, episode 8.

Gunvalson explained that she did not want to participate in the game.

“This stuff of mimicking a game show and bringing Teddi on, you can see right through it. This is not the reality show. This is not what I created as a reality show. The reality show that I created. Call it good or bad or ugly,” said Gunvalson, who joined the Bravo series during its first season.

Vicki Gunvalson Explained Why She Returned to RHOC for Season 18

In an August 2024 episode of her podcast, “My Friend, My Soulmate, My Podcast,” Gunvalson explained why she agreed to film for the show’s 18th season. She said she wanted to support her friend and castmate, Shannon Beador. As fans are aware, Beador was arrested for a DUI in September 2023 before production of RHOC season 18 began.

In addition, Gunvalson, who has not been a full-time RHOC cast member since 2020, said she “would rather be on a little bit than not at all.”

“I do have a voice. And I do have opinions. Unfortunately, they get muffled because of the chaos that’s happening,” continued Gunvalson.

Tamra Judge Opened up About Her Issues With Vicki Gunvalson

In the July 2024 “On Display with Melissa Gorga” episode, Judge noted that she and Gunvalson are no longer friends.

“I will never speak to that desperate woman ever again in my life,” said Judge.

According to Judge, Gunvalson has been making negative comments about her in the press and social media. She theorized that Gunvalson was doing so to secure a full-time position on RHOC again.

“I think that’s why she’s coming after me and why she’s saying all these horrible things. Because she thinks that’s going to get her back on the show,” said Judge.

Judge made similar comments about Gunvalson during an August 2024 interview with Page Six. She said she and Gunvalson got along while filming season 18.

“We were cool then. We were cool filming all season long. And then as soon as the season stopped, she has been non-stop trashing me,” said Judge.

She said she believed Gunvalson was making negative comments about her because she is not a full-time RHOC cast member.