Vicki Gunvalson Rips Into Fired RHOC Stars & Gives Opinion on Reboot

The OG of the OC is not holding back when it comes to her thoughts on the “Real Housewives of Orange County” reboot.

During a July 9, 2021 appearance on the S*** Pig podcast, Vicki Gunvalson shared what she thinks about the recent batch of firings on “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” and who she believes should have gotten the axe.

“I was undecided on Kelly [Dodd], I actually thought it was going to be Shannon [Beador], because Kelly, you always have to have someone to hate,” Gunvalson said during her appearance on the podcast. “And she’s got a lot of good fans, she’s beautiful to look at, she’s got great style. I never really thought they would get rid of her, I thought maybe they would bring her on as a friend.”

Gunvalson continued, revealing that she wasn’t surprised that Braunwyn Windham-Burke had been let go.

“Braunwyn, absolutely I knew they would get rid of her,” Gunvalson admitted. “She just doesn’t fit into Middle America, people don’t understand. I don’t understand. If I’m confused, and I’m very liberal in some areas, how can the viewers not be confused? When you are married and living with your husband and having seven children and never publicly showing that she’s with her kids, she’s with everyone else but her kids… She doesn’t fit into what a ‘Housewife’ is.”

One Former ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Star Will Be Returning to the Franchise This Season

Along with returning “Housewives” Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter, and Emily Simpson, former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Heather Dubrow will be making a comeback for season 16. Dubrow was a member of the cast during seasons seven through 11.

“Well, what was funny was — so, production called me, like, I don’t know, December or something like that, and I laughed,” Dubrow said about her return during a June 2021 episode of her podcast, Heather Dubrow’s World. “My first reaction was like, I kind of laughed. And then I thought about it.”

Dubrow continued, “When I sort of came to the realization that, ‘Wait a minute. This might be like that space-time continuum moment where it’s, like, a good idea to go back,’ we sat down and had a family meeting about it. We had a serious talk about it.”

Gunvalson Is Still Feuding With Beador





Even though they were once the “tres amigas,” those days are no longer. Gunvalson still seems to have it out for Beador, and during a June 2021 interview with Access Hollywood, Gunvalson questioned her former friend’s role on the show.

“How many people can say they were on a TV reality show for 14 years?” Gunvalson said at the time. “I’ve got Shannon coming in up my a**. I don’t know how she stays on so long. She’s tough to work with. I think she’s on [her seventh season] now so she’s got a long way to go. I don’t think she will hit 14.”

Season 16 of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” is currently in production.

