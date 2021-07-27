Is Vicki Gunvalson Making Her RHOC Return?

Could the OG of the OC be making a comeback?

It’s no secret that “The Real Housewives of Orange County” has gone through a major cast shakeup. The RHOC season 16 cast will include the return of Heather Dubrow, Shannon Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson, while Kelly Dodd, Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Elizabeth Lyn-Vargas will not be returning.

As soon as Dubrow made her comeback, fans instantly began to wonder if any other fan favorites would be doing the same. In particular, fans have been asking for the return of Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson. “Vicki deserves to come back more than heather,” one fan tweeted.

Dubrow shared that the show has not closed any doors when it comes to featuring some familiar faces. “I think it would be really fun to bring back what a lot of people consider the golden years of the show,” Dubrow shared on a July 23 episode of E! News’ Daily Pop.

She added, “And so I think what the audience wants is the fun. Drama always happens but back in the day it was drama like she broke the bow off my cake or something silly. And I think that we can mock and make fun of and explore the dynamics of relationships and everything in a fun way while still having great fashion, going on beautiful trips. Everyone’s excited to finally see our home.”

Dubrow Recently Revealed Where She Stands With Gunvalson & Judge

Luckily for fans, it doesn’t seem impossible for a Judge and Gunvalson appearance. Dubrow recently shared that she and her two former co-stars are still on good terms. The mom of three took to her Instagram Story on July 26 to address her fans if she’s heard any news.

“Yeah it’s weird,” Dubrow said in the video, as seen above. “I love them very much and I’ve been asked if they’re coming back, and I think – I mean what do you guys think? You know I think that so many people have asked me about Vicki and Tamra coming back, and I think that people missed sort of what was largely considered the golden age of ‘Real Housewives of Orange County,’ and I would love for them to come back in some capacity. I think it would be absolutely fantastic! So yeah, send in your requests for all of that.”

Judge Recently Sparked Return Rumors

RHOC fans know that Judge isn’t afraid to stir the pot every now and then. Judge posted quite the mysterious video insinuating that she would be returning to RHOC via Instagram on July 15.

Judge posted a video, as seen above, of her getting ready in full glam. In the video Judge is lip-syncing the TikTok sound by Nicki Minaj, “You know I took some time off to rest, and now it’s game time b******.” She captioned the video, “Hey…..” Shortly after she posted the video, ET confirmed that the video was for another unrelated interview.

Fans immediately flooded the comments with hope and excitement. “Please tell me this is what I think it means,” one fan commented under her video. “I need this. I need you back where you belong.” Another agreed writing, “RHOC return!? Please oh Please!” And another, “PLEASE TELL ME YOURE BACK FULL TIME?!? Omg I didn’t even watch last season because you weren’t in it!! Love you!! You’re an amazing human!” One wrote, “I hope this is real!! Heather and Tammy Sue back where they belong!!!!”

She won’t be returning full-time, but a friend role may not be out of the picture. Former TMZ reporter Anthony Dominic tweeted on June 15, “I’m told Tamra will be a friend of the cast in some capacity. Which explains her recently saying she wouldn’t return full time. #RHOC.” Only time will tell!

