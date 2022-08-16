Vicki Gunvalson Roasted for Airport Incident

Former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Vicki Gunvalson is being trolled by fans for an incident at the airport.

Vicki Gunvalson Detailed an Incident With the Ft. Lauderdale Police Over Her Missing Wallet: ‘What a Jerk’

On August 8, Gunvalson shared an Instagram Story explaining what happened to her at the airport.

“Omg! It’s always something with me,” she wrote. “I stopped and had coffee waiting for my flight back to Chicago. I left my entire wallet at the table, went to the restroom and for some reason I looked on my purse and my wallet wasn’t there. I ran back to the restaurant and the nice gentleman said they turned it into TSA up the elevator. I ran up there and they said they turned it over to the Ft. Lauderdale police. The police were called to come meet me. I thanked them & as I opened the wallet and it was a disaster. I said ‘why did you take everything out and not put it back the way it was?’ He said ‘I don’t like you questioning me so now we are keeping it.’ Omg really? I heard last call for my flight and started to cry … he said “stop crying, here’s your stupid wallet’ what a jerk.”

Fans Roasted Gunvaslon for the Incident: ‘Typical Vicki. Say Thank You and Move On!’

Fans took to the comments of the post shared by The Bravo Chicks on Instagram.

“And then to top it off they sent a FAMILY VAN for 6 people!” someone wrote alluding to an infamous scene of Gunvalson during the RHOC early years.

“How about you just be grateful that you got your wallet AND the contents returned to you…and still made your flight! Spend your air time putting it back together,” a fan wrote.

“So first why would they put things back into her wallet the way it was?” a fan asked. “They probably went through it to find whose wallet it was. I would’ve just checked to make sure my belongings were in it & said thank you & be on my way. Second, I so wished this was filmed.”

“It prob was the the person who turned it looking through it lol,” a friend pointed out.

“Vicki gets back what she gives out..Always. But she’ll never see it,” another fan said.

“Is she for real? How would he know the order it was in ! Like he has a photographic memory??” someone asked.

“Typical Vicki. Say Thank you and move on!” a fan said.

“Sounds like a bit of a story,” another fan wrote.

“Three sides to every story,” a fan pointed out.

“#1. Florida is over the world coming to visit and live. We are having growing pains. We have been open ALL THROUGH COVID. We are TIRED,” someone wrote. “#2. Vicki in this instant…sounds alittle Karen. You got your wallet back. Be thankful.”

“All she had to say was thank you,” someone wrote. “Sounds like she was a step away from saying, “Do you know who I am??” Vicki, Vicki, Vicki.”

