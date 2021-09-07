Vicki Gunvalson Gets Slammed By Son-In-Law Ryan Culberson

She’s being nailed to the cross like Jesus was.

On Monday, September 6, 2021, former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Vicki Gunvalson got slammed by her son-in-law on Instagram, after she accidentally revealed the gender of her daughter’s baby before the couple were ready to announce it. According to The Sun, Gunvalson shared a photo of the couple shooting pink smoke at their gender reveal but deleted it soon after. However, it doesn’t seem like her son-in-law, Ryan Culberson, is too happy about it.

“You ever get really good news, and then find out your mother-in-law ruins it?” Culberson said in an Instagram story that was captured by @realhousewivesfanchise at the time. “Well, it happened to me today. Oh yeah, we’re having a girl.

In another story later that night, Culberson said, “It ain’t smart to piss off the one that knows everything. And I know everything.”

In late August 2021, Gunvalson’s daughter took to her Instagram page, which is mostly focused on her and her husband’s keto diet and recipes, to share a bit about the pregnancy. “Yes, I’m pregnant with our 4th child,” Culberson wrote. “We are over the moon excited, as are our children and the rest of our family. I will not share or discuss anything personal about this pregnancy other than what I’m eating during it.”

Culberson is currently the mother of three boys, Troy, eight, Owen, seven, and Hank, eight months.

Culberson and Gunvalson Have Feuded Before

This doesn’t seem like the first time that Gunvalson has feuded with her son-in-law. According to Reality Blurb, in May 2018, Culberson accused Gunvalson of ignoring her grandchildren after she commented “miss you” on an Instagram he had posted of his children.

“Your grandkids tried to FaceTime you 20 times yesterday,” Culberson wrote in response at the time. “Glad to see you’re still alive!”

After Culberson wrote that, he later revealed that Gunvalson had blocked him on Instagram over the comment.

Gunvalson Might Be Returning to Television Soon

If viewers have been missing Gunvalson’s antics on “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” they might just be in luck, as the star is rumored to be appearing on season two of “Real Housewives All-Stars,” which brings different stars from various franchises together. In August 2021, a report from TMZ said that both Gunvalson and former “Real Housewives of New York” star Dorinda Medley were set to appear on the upcoming mashup, as well as a few other former “Housewives.”

“Viewers love Dorinda and we thought it would be great to have her star in a new show that brings her together with past favorites from other franchises,” a source revealed to The Daily Mail on August 13, 2021.

The source also added, “No doubt the drinks will flow and drama will ensue as the women spend a week together. Each one of these women is television gold and they are all Bravo fan favorites.”

The first season of “Real Housewives All-Stars” is rumored to premiere later this year on NBC’s new streaming platform, Peacock.

