Vicki Gunvalson Disses Andy Cohen

It looks like fans won’t be seeing Vicki Gunvalson whoop it up anytime soon. “The Real Housewives of Orange County” recently announced a major cast reboot, with Heather Dubrow returning to the series after her departure in 2017. Kelly Dodd, Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Elizabeth Lyn-Vargas will not be returning to the franchise, and Shannon Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson all will.

Many fans were disappointed that longtime OC Housewives Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson were not in that lineup. Gunvalson recently discussed the recasting and confessed that she and executive producer Andy Cohen had chatted about a possible return.

“I did too [think I would return to the show],” she said on Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap” on June 24. “Because I had been talking to Andy and I really thought that it was going to happen.”

She did note that things could change later on in filming. Gunvalson added, “I mean you never know mid-way through the season they may need us to save the day. But as of right now, we have no contract. There is nothing going on.”

Gunvalson starred on RHOC from season one in 2006 to season 15 before announcing she would not be returning ahead of the 2020 filming season.

Gunvalson Also Shaded Beador

The RHOC Housewives have had their significant ups and downs, especially when it came to the once “tres amigas,” AKA Judge, Gunvalson, and Beador. But over the years, that all came crashing down, and the three split apart. Gunvalson and Judge keep in touch, but neither of them still talk to Beador.

Gunvalson had some choice words to say about Bravo’s decision to have Beador return. She told Access Hollywood, “How many people can say they were on a TV reality show for 14 years… I’ve got Shannon coming in up my a**. I don’t know how she stays on so long. She’s tough to work with. She is on season 7 now so she’s got a long way to go. I don’t think she will hit to 14.”

The CEO added that although she and Judge, “still talk quite a bit, Shannon stopped talking to us right away.” She continued saying, “Right when she got asked back. She would never return a call, she never call back, text back, nothing, nothing. Like nothing! I think Shannon easily discards her friends.”

Gunvalson then alluded to being warned about Beador. “That was something I knew about her very earlier on,” she told Access Hollywood. “One of her friends had told me, that had been friends with her for years, like 20 years. Soon as she got on the show, she stopped talking to her. How do people discard friends? My friends from high school and college are still my friends. Regardless if I am on the show or not. They are still my friends. They just said be careful, don’t get too close. She isn’t going to stay with you forever. So it was sad.”

Gunvalson Dished About Not Getting the Invite to All-Stars

The “Real Housewives All-Stars” wrapped filming in April, and the cast included Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga (RHONJ), Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer (RHONY), Cynthia Bailey, Kenya Moore (RHOA), and Kyle Richards (RHOBH). The muched-talked-about spinoff will film for one week and will air four to six episodes on Peacock.

While the cast is sure not to disappoint, many fans were hoping for a surprise return from a former Housewife. One of the many names people threw out was Gunvalson.

Gunvalson set the record straight on her relationship with the “All-Stars” series shortly after they wrapped filming. “It was true [that I was going to join the cast], I had a contract, and once production resumed [after COVID], they forgot about me,” Gunvalson shared on the S’More IGTV series “S’More Live Happy Hour” on April 30.

