Vicki Gunvalson’s Son-in-Law Criticized for Instagram Story

Former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Vicki Gunvalson’s daughter, Briana Culberson, has been married to her husband, Ryan Culberson, since 2011. On May 22, 2022, Ryan answered his social media follower’s questions on his Instagram Stories.

“You hate Vicki don’t you. I don’t blame you btw,” wrote one commenter.

Ryan asserted that he does “not hate anyone.”

“Or I’m trying less not to, I don’t think anyone likes their mother in law but we have our good days and bad. I can’t get rid of her, make the best of it,” said the father of four.

Ryan reference Briana’s brother, Michael Wolfsmith, in the caption.

“@vickigunvalson am I still your favorite son in law or did Mike find someone?” wrote the former marine.

Reddit Users Shared Their Opinions About Ryan Culberson’s Instagram Story

On May 24, a Reddit user shared Ryan’s Instagram Story on the Bravo Real Housewives subreddit.

“This man is scary! + is he trying to out Vicki’s son?” read the post’s caption.

Several Reddit users flocked to the post’s comments section to share their opinions on the matter.

“Something is seriously wrong with him,” wrote a commenter.

“He’s so into himself… it’s creepy,” added another.

“I get bad vibes from him. I always have. I’m not a Vicki fan – or even someone who likes her – but this is s****. And puts Briana in a terrible place (it’s probably not the first time that he’s done that to her, though),” shared a Reddit user.

“Why would he put her on blast like this? From what we’ve seen Vicki has been nothing but loving to him… overbearing and controlling, yes, but he’s acting like his MIL is a psychopath. Doesn’t sit right with me,” wrote a Bravo fan.

“I completely agree with you. Plus, Vicki adores her grandkids and seems to be very good to them. If my mother-in-law even paid an eighth of the attention to my kids that Vicky does to her grandkids, I would be thrilled and be very forgiving of her shortcomings,” commented a different person.

“Agreed, Vicki is a horrible person in many ways but she is so devoted to Brianna, Ryan and the grandkids. This is really just sad,” asserted an “RHOC” viewer.

Several commenters also referenced that Ryan acted aggressively toward Lydia McLaughlin’s mother, Judy Stirling after she rested her feet on Gunvalson’s sofa in “RHOC” season 8.

“I really thought he had some kind of a voice changer on his recording. He looks so different. He always gave me the creeps after what he did to Lydia’s mother. I wouldn’t want to make him mad 😬,” commented a Reddit user.

“Vicki isn’t my favorite person, but she’s always been so welcoming and loving towards him, even after they got secretly married and after he threw a tantrum over Lydia’s mom putting her feet on the couch. I don’t care how annoying my mother in law is, I would NEVER talk about her publicly like this, especially having such a large platform. I low key side eye Brianna for letting him talk so negatively about her mother publicly,” chimed in a different Bravo fan.

Lydia McLaughlin Discussed Ryan Culberson in 2017

According to BravoTV, McLaughlin spoke about the situation involving her mother and Ryan during a 2017 interview on “The Daily Dish Podcast.” She explained that she “had made amends with him already.” She went on to say that she does not “like drama.”

“My mom doesn’t like drama. That whole thing was just so upsetting. It was a little bit of the reason why I left [the show after Season 8]. Like you’re attacking my mom and she’s not even on camera, but you know it was in the past, and I didn’t want to bring it up again this season, but I think everyone wanted an ending to that, and so I’m glad that we all got to have it,” said McLaughlin.

She then stated that she “was so grateful and glad that [Ryan] accepted responsibility and wants to move forward.”

