Vicki Gunvalson Addresses Breakup Rumors

Recently, former Real Housewives of Orange County star Vicki Gunvalson spoke out about rumors that she had split from her fiancé, Steve Lodge.

The rumors started after someone had noticed on Instagram that the two don’t follow each other. However, this is no indication that they’re broken up, and Gunvalson debunked the rumors to Us Weekly. “I have no fricking idea where this came from,” Gunvalson told Us Weekly on October 26. “Someone bored trying to stir up crap.”

Gunvalson continued, telling Us Weekly, “[We] live together and live a very private romantic life. We don’t follow each other on social media and haven’t for a long time, and we don’t post photos of each other – what’s the point? This is a complete joke and not worth even commenting, but I did.”

According to Bravo, the two began dating in 2016. Gunvalson was previously married to Donn Gunvalson, whom she divorced in 2014.

The Couple Was Planning to Get Married in April 2020

Gunvalson and Lodge have been engaged since April 2019, and were planning to wed in April 2020, according to Bravo. However, they have since moved the ceremony to a later date because of the coronavirus pandemic. It seems like Gunvalson and Lodge are enjoying their engagement, because in April 2020, she told HollywoodLife that she was in “no rush” to walk down the aisle.

In April 2019, Gunvalson told Us Weekly about her exciting proposal. “He cried and I cried,” Gunvalson told Us Weekly in April 2019. “I was like, ‘Steve this is just perfect. Let me see the ring!’ He showed it to me and it’s incredible. It’s almost flawless. 5.5 carats. It’s literally perfect. It’s gorgeous. He did it right. He said he got it in January.”

Gunvalson continued, telling Us Weekly, “It was just him and I and a bottle of Silver Oak wine and I was like, we cannot drink on a school night, tomorrow’s work and he’s like, ‘Just relax, let’s just have a glass of wine.’ So he’s doing the dishes and he sits back down and I’m like, ‘What are you doing? Why are you acting weird?’ And he’s like, ‘I love you and I want to share my life with you, will you marry me?’ … I didn’t even need to think about it!”

Gunvalson and Lodge Recently Went on Vacation Together

Gunvalson often posts photos with her fiancé, Lodge, on Instagram. Recently, the two went on a vacation to Puerto Vallarta together in September, which Gunvalson showed on Instagram. On September 23, Gunvalson posted a group shot, writing in the caption, “One of the most magnificent sunsets in the world is at @latroza. Spending time with my family this week is everything! #puertovallarta #family #incredible #sunsets #heavenly #romantic #candles #incrediblestaff“

On June 5, Gunvalson posted another photo of Lodge as he posed with some glasses of wine. Gunvalson wrote in the caption, “Day drinking in @pasowine with @stevelodge_oc . We both needed to get away to “reset” our new normal. #weekendgetaway #winetime @justinwine.”

