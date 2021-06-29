Former ‘Real Housewives’ Star Running for Governor

Looks like former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Vicki Gunvalson might be “whooping it up” soon in the California state capital soon.

According to a new report from The California Globe, Gunvalson’s fiancé, Steve Chavez Lodge is running for Governor of the State of California in the upcoming recall election of current Governor Gavin Newsom. Lodge made the announcement on Tuesday, June 29, 2021.

“California is completely broken, it is unrecognizable,” Lodge’s press release read, as noted by California Globe. “Californians are suffering, our hopes and dreams have been dashed by career politicians like Gavin Newsom who have become the problem and not the solution. Together let us get government out of our lives, off our backs, and out of our wallets.”

Lodge is 62 years old, and “has dedicated the past 40 years forging relationships between public and private agencies,” according to his press release. Lodge has also served in the United States Amy.

Gunvalson was a cast member on “The Real Housewives of Orange County” during seasons one through 14, and Lodge had appeared alongside her during the later seasons of the show.

Lodge Has Run for Other Public Office Positions

This is not the first time that Gunvalson’s fiancé has attempted to run for a position in public office. According to Ballotpedia, in 2012, Lodge ran for city council, and again in 2016. Lodge did not win either of those races, but in 2012, he won ten percent of the votes, according to the website.

On his Instagram page, it sure seems like Lodge is gunning hard to try and defeat Governor Newsom. “Thanks to Gavin Newsom and company our California gasoline TAX will once again be RAISED,” Lodge wrote in the caption of a June 26, 2021, Instagram post. “With TAXES AND FEE’s together your additional California cost per gallon is currently $1.19 per and is going to up to $1.25 per gallon. Let that sink in, it’s the HIGHEST in the nation by far. RECALL NEWSOM.”

Lodge Did Not Enjoy Appearing on ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’

In April 2021, Lodge joined his fiancé, Gunvalson, for an Instagram Live appearance on S’More Date, where he admitted that he felt “tricked” into filming RHOC.

“They tricked me into [filming],” Lodge claimed on the Instagram Live episode. “‘Oh just come in here and stand right here so you can watch what’s going on and just sign this in case we see you in the background.’ And then all the sudden the attention’s on me. So that wasn’t very fair.”

Even though Lodge may have had his concerns about the show, that shouldn’t be an issue anymore, as Gunvalson is no longer a cast member of “The Real Housewives of Orange County.”