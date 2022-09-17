Vicki Gunvalson Talks Former Co-Stars: ‘There’s No Substance’

Former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Vicki Gunvalson exited the show following season 14. The Bravo alum appeared on an August 2022 episode of her former co-star, Kelly Dodd’s podcast, “The Rick and Kelly” show. Gunvalson shared why she believed she was not asked to return to RHOC.

“I think there’s a lot of reasons. I am very conservative like you and I don’t think that bodes well with a very liberal network. I also think that I got very expensive and I think that I got older and I’m 60 now. I can’t help it. I can’t change my date of birth. And it was a good ride, 14, 15 years. It was 14 years full time and one year as a friend, it hurts my feelings,” shared the mother of two.

The 60-year-old then suggested that she feels Bravo viewers would enjoy her presence on new seasons of RHOC.

“My life is so crazy right now, they are missing so much good s*** in that. Not just going to dinners and arguing about what charity you want, like it’s real life stuff,” stated Gunvalson.

She went on to say that she did not believe RHOC stars Emily Simpson and Gina Kirschenheiter bring much substance to the Bravo series.

“What is there? There’s no substance, there’s nothing inspirational, there’s nothing you want to emulate. I mean people come up, I’m sure they do it to you too, ‘I’ve learn from you, I have life insurance on my husband because of you or I’ve done this because of you,’” stated Gunvalson.

Vicki Gunvalson Shared that She Cried When She Found Out Tamra Judge Would Be Returning

While recording the “Rick and Kelly Show” episode, Gunvalson shared that she had an emotional response when Tamra Judge shared that she would be returning to RHOC for its upcoming seventeenth season.

“She called me to say, ‘I just wanted to let you know first, I’m coming back on RHOC’ and I’m like ‘okay well, my phone didn’t ring yet so I guess I’m not coming back, are you coming back as a friend or full time?’ And she goes, ‘full time.’ And tears started, I started crying right away. She said ‘I’ll get you on in a little bit’ and I said ‘no, it’s good, unless they want me always for all the time,'” stated Gunvalson.

Vicki Gunvalson Discussed Tamra Judge in an August 2022 Interview

In an August 2022 interview with E! News Daily Pop, Gunvalson spoke about Judge’s RHOC return. She explained that she has complicated feelings about the situation. She stated, however, that she is “excited” for her former co-star.

“I would be a bad friend if I wasn’t, and she thinks that I wasn’t supporting her enough by going back on, that’s not the case. Yes, I have FOMO, I’m like any other woman that would be feeling that way,” stated Gunvalson.

She also revealed the reason she believed Judge was asked to rejoin the RHOC cast.

“I thought, ‘what does she have that I don’t have?’ We’re both individual people, she’ll show her t***, I won’t, but beyond that, I mean, I think we’re a good Lucy and Ethel together. But there’s obviously something that Bravo doesn’t like about me and so I had to accept it,” said Gunvalson.

