RHOC Personality Explains Why She Doesn’t Want to Be Around Tamra Judge

Vicki Gunvalson is unhappy with her “Real Housewives of Orange County” co-star Tamra Judge.

Reality Blurb reported that Gunvalson discussed Judge on the July 17 episode of Teresa Giudice‘s podcast, “Turning The Tables.” She said she decided to stop talking to Judge because she believes the Vena CBD owner has a pattern of being unkind to her RHOC co-stars.

“Last year, it was to [Heather Dubrow]. This year, it’s to [Shannon Beador]. It’s always somebody that she’s going after. And nobody will ever go after her because they’re afraid of her,” said Gunvalson.

She also stated she was frustrated that RHOC stars never go “after [Judge]” while filming the Bravo series.

“Nobody ever talks about why her daughter [Sidney Barney] doesn’t talk to her. Nobody ever talks about her relationships. They don’t because they don’t want to go there with her,” said Gunvalson on Giudice’s podcast.

Gunvalson also stated that she was upset with how Judge has “treated Shannon this year.” According to Gunvalson, Judge was not supportive of Beador following her DUI arrest in September 2023.

“I don’t like mean girls. I don’t want to be around it, I hate it. And Tamra is, like, a mean girl. She’s a mean girl,” said Gunvalson.

While recording the podcast episode, Gunvalson gave an update on where she stands with Judge.

“I’ve forgiven her and I’ve moved on. And if I see her, I’ll say, ‘Hi,’ and I’ll keep walking. I don’t want people in my life like that because she will turn on you. You can be fine and she will turn,” said Gunvalson.

According to Reality Blurb, Judge replied to a fan who shared their thoughts about Gunvalson’s comments on Instagram.

“Vicky is the mean girl! They isolated you and went behind your back. She’s ridiculous,” read the fan’s comment.

“100%,” replied Judge.

Shannon Beador Discussed Her Relationship With Tamra Judge During a July 2024 Interview

Beador opened up about her relationship with Judge in a July 2024 interview with Us Weekly. She stated that she does not believe she and Judge will ever mend their friendship. According to Beador, Judge has taken issue with her behavior while filming RHOC.

“I now can look back and see pretty much every season that I’ve been in with Tamra, there’s always an issue that she has with me,” said Beador during the Us Weekly interview. “Either I did something. Or I didn’t do something. And it’s okay, we don’t need to be friends then.”

In addition, Beador stated she did not appreciate Judge’s support of RHOC star Alexis Bellino’s relationship with her ex-boyfriend, John Janssen. She suggested she believed Judge has exaggerated her friendship with Bellino, who rejoined the show’s cast for season 18, for the sake of RHOC.

“I was upset with her when John first met Alexis that she was, like, commenting on Alexis’ photos. It’s like, ‘What are you doing? What are you doing?’ And so now they’re big buddies … None of it makes sense except that maybe it’s just a little bit of overproduction. And too much story-focused,” said Beador to Us Weekly.

Tamra Judge Stated She Believed She & Shannon Beador Could Be Friends Again

During a July 2024 Extra TV interview, Judge shared that she believed she and Beador could mend their friendship, despite their issues.

Judge stated, however, that she did not condone Beador’s choice to drink alcohol following her DUI. Judge also told Extra TV that Beador was upset with her after she criticized her alcohol consumption.

In addition, Judge stated that she believed she has been a supportive friend to Beador. According to Judge, she reached out to Beador when Bellino confirmed she began dating Janssen in November 2023.

“When I found out that John and Alexis were dating, I sent Shannon a text, I said, ‘I know we’re not in a good place. I know this has got to hurt, I hope you enjoy your holidays, I am so sorry for what you are going through,’” said Judge during her Extra TV interview.

Judge spoke about Bellino’s relationship with Janssen in a July 2024 interview with E! News. She stated that the couple “seem extremely happy.”

“They’re cute together. They have fun together. Their families like each other. And he was never like that with Shannon. Ever,” said Judge to E! News.

New episodes of RHOC air on Thursdays on Bravo.