RHOC Star Says She Would Cut Alexis Bellino & Tamra Judge From the Show

“Real Housewives of Orange County” personality Vicki Gunvalson shared her thoughts about her castmates.

During an appearance on the November 7 episode of Jeff Lewis‘ radio program, “Jeff Lewis Live,” Gunvalson, who began starring on RHOC during its first season in 2006, shared how she would make changes to the show’s cast if she was a producer.

“I think a change needs to happen,” said Gunvalson.

She said she “would definitely get rid of Tamra [Judge].” As fans are aware, Gunvalson and Judge have had a public falling out.

Gunvalson told Lewis that she cannot stand behind Judge’s behavior.

“I just think enough is enough. And she knows I felt that way. It’s not because I’m not on [RHOC] and she is. I just think enough is enough. And everybody I talk to says, ‘It’s too much with her. She’s always in people’s stuff. But she doesn’t want anybody in her stuff,'” said Gunvalson.

In addition, Gunvalson said she does not want Alexis Bellino, who rejoined the cast as a “friend of” for season 18 after an 11-year absence, to come back for more seasons.

“I would absolutely get rid of Alexis. I think she’s toxic, I think she’s a nightmare,” said Gunvalson in the November 7 interview.

Gunvalson also said she does not understand why Heather Dubrow has remained on the RHOC cast. She said that while she likes Dubrow, she feels as though the actress does not need the Bravo show as she already is wealthy and has “notoriety.”

“I would probably get rid of Heather,” said Gunvalson.

Vicki Gunvalson Said She Would Like to Return to RHOC

During the “Jeff Lewis Live” episode, Gunvalson, who has not been a full-time RHOC cast member since 2019, said she would like to return to the series for another season. She suggested, however, she would not film with Judge again.

“It would be very difficult to film with her,” said Gunvalson.

Gunvalson also explained why she decided to step away from her friendship with Judge.

“I care about her a lot. I just don’t like how she treats people. And that’s my stance. I don’t want to be around people that hurt people,” said Gunvalson on Lewis’ radio show.

Gunvalson made similar comments about Judge on a July 2024 episode of Teresa Giudice‘s podcast, “Turning The Tables.” Gunvalson said she took issue with Judge because of how she “treated Shannon [Beador] this year,” following her September 2023 DUI arrest.

“I don’t like mean girls. I don’t want to be around it, I hate it. And Tamra is, like, a mean girl. She’s a mean girl,” said Gunvalson to Giudice.

Shannon Beador Said She Would Not Want to Film With Alexis Bellino Again

During an October 2024 interview on “Bachelor” personality Nick Viall’s podcast, “The Viall Files,” Beador said she is not interested in mending her relationship with Judge. According to Beador, “There’s always something [she is] doing wrong in [Judge’s] eyes.”

“I’m over the friendship,” said Beador.

In addition, Beador said she will not film with Bellino again. She referenced that Bellino is currently engaged to her ex-boyfriend, John Janssen. According to Entertainment Tonight, Janssen “is suing [Beador] for $75K he claims he loaned her for a face lift and other expenses.”

“I’m not going to put myself through that again. It was really really difficult,” said Beador to Viall.

Tamra Judge Spoke About Her Friendship With Shannon Beador

Judge discussed her relationship with Beador in a September 2024 interview with Us Weekly. Judge told the publication that she regretted “calling [Beador] an alcoholic” during RHOC season 18. She said, however, that she was “just pushed against the wall.”

“It’s very hard for me since I’ve known her and the struggles with alcohol and getting in an accident, getting a DUI and still drinking. I can’t wrap my brain around that at all. At all,” said Judge to Us Weekly.

In addition, Judge said she is “hoping that [she and Beador] can move past it.”

“I don’t think that we’ll ever be best friends like that. I really just want her to realize I wasn’t out to hurt her,” said Judge during the Us Weekly interview.