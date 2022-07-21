WATCH: Real Housewives Stars Have Awkward Exchange on Live TV

Vicki Gunvalson and Teddi Mellencamp have been feuding for the past month. The “Real Housewives” stars butted heads when Gunvalson said in an interview that she wasn’t a fan of Tamra Judge’s pod-cast co-host, Mellencamp.

According to Us Weekly, after Gunvalson revealed that something about Mellencamp “bugs” her, the former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star responded by saying her love tank seems “empty,” and also accused her of trying to steal her podcast job by claiming she should co-host with Judge. Mellencamp later shaded Gunvalson’s ex, Brooks Ayer, and his controversial cancer story, prompting the “Real Housewives of Orange County” star to roast Mellencamp’s short tenure as a star on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

“Wow… low blow,” Gunvalson tweeted. “You know nothing about what transpired with my x. This is why you only lasted 3 years ME… 14!”

Mellencamp replied with, “Well if we’re talking numbers, could you let us all know where you were on January 6th?”

In an interview with Page Six, Gunvalson shut down Mellencamp’s insinuation that she was in the crowd during the insurrection and storming at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

“The fact that Teddi would stoop so low asking where I was on Jan. 6 just shows her ignorance and why I said, ‘I don’t like her’ even before that comment,” Gunvalson told the outlet. “I’ve seen her talk this way about other women, and quite frankly, I want nothing to do with people like her.”

Gunvalson also confirmed that she was vacationing at her condo in Mexico on January 6.

Vicki Gunvalson & Tamra Judge Argued About Teddi Mellencamp Live on WWHL

Mellencamp is close friends with Judge and they host the “Two T’s in a Pod” podcast together. So when Gunvalson and Judge were both guests on “Watch What Happens Live” on July 19,, it’s no wonder that host Andy Cohen wanted to know if it’s awkward for Judge to be stuck in the middle of her two friends’ feud. Judge said it’s “very awkward” and also questioned why Gunvalson dislikes Mellencamp so much without ever meeting her.

“You can not like people you’ve never met,” Gunvalson explained. “She asked me where I was on January 6. That’s an idiotic thing to say to somebody. I know where I was. I was in Puerto Vallarta.”

After Judge accused Gunvalson of going after Mellencamp, the RHOC OG replied, “I don’t like her. That doesn’t mean I’m after her. We can talk about it later. I don’t like her. Don’t be so defensive!”

“We are never going to be together so it doesn’t matter to anybody’s life,” Gunvalson added. “Why does she care?” she asked of Judge.

Mellencamp Said She Was Warned Not to Talk About Gunvalson

Mellencamp opened up about her feud with Gunvalson on an episode of the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast in late June. On the pod, Mellencamp claimed that Gunvalson called her boss at iHeart and said she should be replaced with her.

But Mellencamp added that what sent her “over the edge” was Gunvalson shutting down questions about the “Two T’s” pod in a joint interview with Judge, all because she doesn’t like her.

“Vicki had the opportunity to support her best friend and a podcast that’s successful and making her money since no longer being on Housewives, she says ‘I don’t want to talk about it because I don’t like Teddi,’” Mellencamp said.

Mellencamp also revealed that she was advised by her “RHOBH” bestie Kyle Richards not to post negative tweets about Gunvalson, but she ignored the advice.

“She told me not to do it, she was like it’s not worth it,” Mellencamp said of Richards. “She’s furious at me because she thinks… Here’s the thing two wrongs don’t make a right, I get it, but I’m not a perfect person. But if you’re an a******, you can only push me to a certain level before I blow so that’s what happened, I blew.”

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Reveals RHOBH Star He Wants to Bring Back