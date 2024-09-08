RHOC Star Says She Would Fire Tamra Judge

“Real Housewives of Orange County” personality Vicki Gunvalson does not think her castmate Tamra Judge has been presenting her authentic self on the Bravo series.

On the September 2 episode of her podcast, “My Friend, My Soulmate, My Podcast,” Gunvalson said she has plans to produce a television show. Gunvalson stated that she would not include individuals who are not genuine in their reactions on her upcoming project. She said she did not believe Judge, who joined the show’s cast during season 3, acted authentically on RHOC, specifically during its 18th season. Gunvalson also stated that she would fire Judge.

“I would fire Tamra Judge immediately. Because there’s nothing that Tamra does or says is authentic. If this is who she really is, then get her the [expletive] off the show,” said Gunvalson.

Gunvalson went on to say that she believes Judge is too “calculated” and unkind to remain on RHOC.

“To have somebody so calculated and so hurtful and so mean. Why? There’s so many good stories that we could relate to the world,” said Gunvalson on her podcast.

Tamra Judge Reacted to Fans Who Have Called for Her Firing

Judge reacted to some RHOC viewers requesting that she get fired from the Bravo series because of her actions in season 18 during the August 27 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” alongside her co-host, “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp. Judge noted that she was let go from the series in 2020 and re-joined the cast for the show’s 17th season, which premiered in 2023.

“I [got] fired. And people wanted me fired. And then everybody was up in arms. ‘Bring her back.’ And then they brought me back. And then they’re like, ‘Oh my god, she’s so mean. Fire her!’” said Judge on her podcast episode.

In addition, she said she does not consider herself to be the “villain” of RHOC. She also stated that she believes it is important to speak her truth.

“I will tell you the truth. Maybe my delivery isn’t as sweet as pie. But that’s how I am,” said Judge.

Vicki Gunvalson Shared That She Believes Tamra Judge & Shannon Beador May Rekindle Their Friendship

Gunvalson and her RHOC castmate Shannon Beador have remained close friends.

While recording the September 2 “My Friend, My Soulmate, My Podcast” episode, Gunvalson referenced that Beador and Judge are currently at odds. Throughout RHOC season 18, Judge vocally disagreed with Beador’s choice to keep drinking alcohol after her September 2023 DUI arrest. In a July 2024 Us Weekly interview, Beador shared she does not think she will rekindle her friendship with Judge.

In the September 2 “My Friend, My Soulmate, My Podcast” podcast episode, Gunvalson stated that she will also not attempt to mend her relationship with Judge. She said, however, that she understood if Beador and Judge became friends again.

In addition, Gunvalson said she believes that the only reason Beador and Judge would mend their friendship would be “to stay on the show.”

“Bravo and Evolution do not like when people are not getting along,” said Gunvalson.

Tamra Judge Said She Will Not Talk to Vicki Gunvalson

Judge said she will never be in communication with Gunvalson again in an August 2024 interview on “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Melissa Gorga’s podcast, “Melissa Gorga on Display.” Judge stated that she and Gunvalson got along during the production of the 18th season of RHOC. She also said Gunvalson began making negative comments about her to the press and on social media after RHOC season 18 wrapped filming.

In addition, Judge said she thinks Gunvalson, who has not been a full-time RHOC cast member since 2020, will not come back to the Bravo series after season 18.

Tamra Judge Addressed Vicki Gunvalson’s Remarks on Her Instagram Stories

People magazine reported that Gunvalson said she believes Judge does not want to focus on the issues in her life, so she goes after her cast members in the September 2 “My Friend, My Soulmate, My Podcast” episode. Gunvalson noted that Judge and her oldest daughter, Sidney Barney, are estranged. Sidney Barney is fathered by Judge’s ex-husband, Simon Barney.

During the September 2 podcast episode, Gunvalson said that Barney stated that she implored her mother to “stop embarrassing the family, stop doing what you are doing, and get off the show” before she would consider reconciling. People magazine reported that in a 2017 Facebook post, Barney stated that she stopped residing in her mother’s house because she will not stop “talk[ing] about me on the show/press/social media, doing embarrassing things on the show, lying to me and putting herself first to name a few.”

While recording her September 2 podcast episode, Gunvalson stated that she would be “begging her [daughter] for forgiveness” if she was Judge. She also said she believes Judge’s decision to keep filming for RHOC “shows Sidney, ‘I’m not important to you.’”

“Get off the show and reconcile with your daughter! It’s pretty simple,” continued Gunvalson on her podcast episode.

According to People magazine, Judge emotionally addressed Gunvalson’s remarks in a September 4 Instagram story.

“I’m in disbelief, in such disbelief, this woman would go so low. Do you know what it’s like to lose a child? Do you know what it’s like? It’s the most painful thing in the world [and] to insinuate it was because I was on [RHOC]. No, that’s not what it is,” said Judge on her Instagram story.

She also requested that Gunvalson “leave [her] family alone.”