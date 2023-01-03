RHOC Star Talks Tamra Judge: ‘Tamra Will Do & Say Things That I Won’t’

“Real Housewives of Orange County” personality Vicki Gunvalson, who was fired from the series following season 14, will guest star in the seventeenth season of the Bravo franchise. While speaking to OK! Magazine in December 2022, the 60-year-old discussed her relationships with her castmates Shannon Beador and Tamra Judge. She shared she believes Beador has “always been a little bit of [her] soul sister” and explained they “don’t like conflict.” She also stated that the mother of three is “just a quality personality.” Gunvalson then noted that she and Judge have also maintained their close friendship. She clarified she shares more similarities with Beador as the Vena CBD co-founder is inclined to cause drama.

“Tamra’s a little harder. Tamra will do and say things that I won’t because I don’t wanna hurt people’s feelings. I just feel Shannon’s more aligned with me on not causing drama when there doesn’t need to be. I don’t hurt people when there doesn’t need to be any hurt,” said the mother of two.

Vicki Gunvalson Shared She Was ‘Jealous’ Over Tamra Judge’s Return

During an Us Weekly interview in December 2022, Gunvalson spoke about shooting RHOC season 17. She noted she appreciated having the opportunity to film with Beador and Judge again.

“My filming days hopefully aren’t over. I love my Tamra and Shannon,” shared the 60-year-old.

She then disclosed she was upset when she found out Judge was returning to RHOC as a full-time season 17 cast member after a two-year absence. She revealed she believed Bravo was going to contact her for the same reason.

“I was jealous, mad, I thought the phone would be ringing, I was like ‘hello? Andy [Cohen]? You’re not calling me’ so but I’m so happy for her. She really wanted it more than me and she’s good. She’s good TV,” said the reality television personality.

In the Us Weekly interview, Gunvalson shared her thoughts about Heather Dubrow, who returned to RHOC for season 16. She asserted the mother of four no longer “fits in” with the show’s cast. She also suggested she believes Dubrow craves to be famous. The Coto Insurance and Financial Services founder then noted she would not want to be on RHOC if she was as wealthy as the “Seven Year Stitch” host.

“Personally, if I had that much money, there’s no way I would be doing a reality show,” said Gunvalson.

Vicki Gunvalson Discussed Filming RHOC Season 17 in October 2022

Gunvalson spoke about her RHOC season 17 appearances in an October 2022 E! News interview. She acknowledged that she “definitely filmed a little scene” for the series. She also noted she enjoyed interacting with the show’s crewmembers again.

“I loved it because a lot of the people, the crew I had for all those years are no longer there but there was some same people, which is good to see them. I love the cameraman and the producer,” said the reality television personality.

Gunvalson also shared she does not spend much time on social media. She explained that she is “really committed to what makes [her] happy.” She noted she has focused on her family, her career, and going to church.