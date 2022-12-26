Former Real Housewife ‘Jealous & Mad’ Over Co-Star’s Return to Bravo

Many fans rejoiced when Tamra Judge confirmed her return to “The Real Housewives of Orange County” back in July 2022 but her good friend and former co-star Vicki Gunvalson recently shared that she didn’t have the same positive reaction.

“I was jealous, mad,” Gunvalson confessed to Us Weekly on December 20. She said she thought she would be getting a call herself from Bravo head Andy Cohen to return to the hit franchise. “I thought the phone would be ringing for [me],” she shared. “I’m like, ‘Hello, Andy, you’re not calling me!’”

Gunvalson was one of the original cast members of RHOC and was on the show until season 14 when she revealed that she was leaving in January 2020. Judge, on the other hand, joined the show for its 3rd season and also left after season 14. Both returned to the small screen for the second season of the spinoff “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip,” which aired on Peacock earlier this year.

Vicki Gunvalson Said She’s Changed Her Tune & Now Feels ‘So Happy’ for Tamra Judge

Gunvalson shared with Us Weekly that after her initial reaction, she’s now “so happy” for Judge. “She really wanted it more than me,” she added. “She’s good TV.”

The former RHOC star did share that Judge’s return meant that she’ll be on the show as well for a couple of episodes as a friend of the cast. She said filming with Judge and Shannon Beador, the “Tres Amigas,” was “great.” Gunvalson added, “Loved it. Loved my girls… I love my Tamra [and] Shannon and we’re good together.”

While Gunvalson isn’t back as a full-time cast member like Judge, she said she’s open to it in the future but the decision of course lies with Bravo. “That’s Bravo’s decision, right,” she shared. “And then, at that time, I address it. My filming days hopefully aren’t over.”

Vicki Gunvalson Said She Thinks Heather Dubrow Is No Longer a Good Fit for ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’

Gunvalson was eventually really pleased to see Judge return but she shaded another RHOC star who made her comeback recently. She said Heather Dubrow, who made her comeback last season on season 16 after several years away, is no longer a good fit for the show.

“I think she’s more — you know, she’s an actress and she does that,” Gunvalson told Us Weekly, adding that she didn’t understand why Dubrow would want to return to the Housewives again. She said Dubrow has four children and is a “good actress” so she didn’t know why the RHOC star would want the “chaos” of the show in her life.

“I wouldn’t [do it] if I had that much money, there’s no way I’m doing a reality show,” Gunvalson shared, repeating advice given to her by one of her managers who said people either chase “fame or money” and fame can be a “drug.”

