RHOC Star Doesn’t Want to Film With Tamra Judge Ever Again

“Real Housewives of Orange County” personality Vicki Gunvalson says she is not interested in filming with her castmate, Tamra Judge.

During the September 10 episode of her podcast, “My Friend, My Soulmate, My Podcast,” co-hosted by Christian Gray Snow, Gunvalson was encourage to share which Bravo star she “would hate” to film another season of “Real Housewives: The Ultimate Girls Trip” with.

“I don’t really have anybody I hate. I don’t,” said Gunvalson.

Snow then asked if there was any Bravo star she would be “nervous” about filming with on a potential RHUGT season.

“Probably Tamra right now. Because we’re at odds. And I don’t want to be filming with her ever again,” said Gunvalson on her podcast.

She then explained that she “stepped back” from her friendship with Judge because she “didn’t like the way she was treating people.” In addition, Gunvalson, who stopped being a full-time RHOC cast member in 2020, said she did not want to be associated with Judge because of her behavior.

“That’s not who I am. And that’s not who I want my clients or my family to think I’m friends with,” said Gunvalson.

Tamra Judge Was Unhappy With Vicki Gunvalson’s Comments About Her Daughter

During the September 2 episode of “My Friend, My Soulmate, My Podcast,” Gunvalson said she believed Judge takes issue with her castmates so she does not have to speak about the problems in her life. She referenced that Judge is estranged from her eldest daughter, Sidney Barney. Gunvalson said that Barney had requested Judge to change her behavior and leave RHOC before she would reconcile their relationship.

“[Judge] won’t talk about Sidney [on RHOC] who she hasn’t seen in years … Listen, if my daughter [Briana Culberson] didn’t talk to me, I would be on a flipping plane right now. Knocking on her door. Begging her for forgiveness. And I don’t even care what I did,” said Gunvalson.

Us Weekly reported that Judge responded to Gunvalson’s comments in a September 4 Instagram Story.

“I’m in just disbelief. In such disbelief this woman would go so low. Do you know what it’s like to lose a child? Do you know what it’s like? It’s the most painful thing in the world,” said Judge tearfully.

She also denied that she and Barney are estranged because of her decision to remain on RHOC. In addition, she told Gunvalson to “leave [her] family alone” while crying.

People magazine reported that Barney discussed her estrangement from her mother in a 2017 Facebook post. According to Barney, she moved in with her father, Simon Barney, who Judge divorce in 2011, because her mother “was neglectful (leaving us at home with no food or simply ignoring us entirely).”

“The ONLY reason I am not living with her is because she continues to do the things that pushed me out of her house, like talking about me on the show/press/social media, doing embarrassing things on the show, lying to me and putting herself first to name a few,” wrote Barney in the 2017 social media upload.

Vicki Gunvalson Responded to Tamra Judge’s Video That Showed Her Crying

During an appearance on the September 5 episode of Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap,” Gunvalson responded to Judge’s September 4th Instagram Story.

“I have no desire to cry on social media, do what she’s doing,” said Gunvalson.

She then stated that she did not intend to “hurt Tamra” or her estranged daughter with her comments. She stated that she does not “come from a place of anger or hurt.”

“It’s just the facts. Her daughter was embarrassed by some actions that Tamra was doing. Then get off the show. Get off the show. Because family is more important than money. And that’s why people do the show. Because we get paid a lot of money,” said Gunvalson.

During the September 5 interview, Gunvalson stated that she was unhappy with how Judge treated Shannon Beador during RHOC season 18.

“She was so mean to Shannon,” said Gunvalson.

She also noted that Judge has vocally criticized Beador’s decision to continue drinking alcohol following her September 2023 DUI arrest.

“Shannon fell victim to a drinking and driving situation. It doesn’t mean she’s a bad person. She made a bad decision,” said Gunvalson.

Tamra Judge Explained Her Issues With Shannon Beador

Judge discussed her relationship with Beador in the September 18 episode of the “Watch What Crappens” podcast. She said that viewers are unaware of her actual dynamic with Beador. In addition, she said Beador was initially lying about consuming alcohol following her September 2023 DUI arrest.

“Nobody knows, and I’m not going to expose, what I have gone through in the past 10 years with this woman. I really thought this was the time she was going to get help [after the DUI], but she continued to drink,” said Judge.

Judge also suggested she has limited sympathy for Beador.

“She’s been in a bad place for 10 years. At what point, when do you take responsibility and change your own life,” said Judge.