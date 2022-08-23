Vicki Gunvalson Shares Reaction to Tamra Judge’s RHOC Return

That’s her opinion!

During an August 18 E! Daily Pop appearance, Vicki Gunvalson shared how she reacted to the news that Tamra Judge will be returning to this season of “The Real Housewives of Orange County.” Gunvalson was a cast member of the franchise since its first season but was let go ahead of season 15.

“Of course, I’m excited for her, I would be a bad friend if I wasn’t, and she thinks that I wasn’t supporting her enough by going back on, that’s not the case,” Gunvalson explained during the segment. “Yes, I have FOMO, I’m like any other woman that would be feeling that way. I’m also, now, it’s been three or four weeks later that she called me and told me she was going back on. The immediate thing I did was cry.”

Gunvalson continued, “I thought, ‘what does she have that I don’t have?’ We’re both individual people, she’ll show her tits, I won’t, but beyond that, I mean, I think we’re a good Lucy and Ethel together, but there’s obviously something that Bravo doesn’t like to me and I have to accept it.”

Season 17 of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” is currently in production.

One ‘Real Housewives’ Star Said She Wasn’t Surprised That Gunvalson Wasn’t Asked Back to RHOC

While speaking with Us Weekly on August 3, former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Teddi Mellencamp admitted that she wasn’t too shocked that Bravo didn’t ask Gunvalson to return to the franchise.

“I can’t imagine [how she’s taking it],” Mellencamp told the outlet. “I think whenever you feel a rejection, it’s hard and you have to process it. But I do know that … all I felt was excitement for [Tamra] to get a job that she’s really great at doing and I wanna support her. But I mean, [Vicki] … she’s a lot.”

Mellencamp also added that she’s “not surprised” that Gunvalson wasn’t asked back. Mellencamp hosts a podcast with Judge called “Two T’s In a Pod,” where the two recap the different “Real Housewives” shows.

Mellencamp continued, “I wouldn’t be surprised if [Vicki] comes back on in some capacity and you start to see her more now that Tamra’s there. But … in my opinion, seeing Tamra for a little bit without Vicki will show a different side of Tamra.”

Another Former ‘Real Housewives’ Star Will Be Joining RHOC This Season

Judge will not be the only former star to return to the Orange County franchise. In early August, it was announced that former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Taylor Armstrong would be joining “The Real Housewives of Orange County” for the upcoming season. Armstrong moved to Orange County from Beverly Hills after she married her current husband John Bluher in 2014.

“We’ve had ENOUGH of not having Taylor Armstrong on our screens… she is officially joining the cast of #RHOC for Season 17 as a friend-of! Drop a 🍊to welcome her to the OC 👇” Bravo wrote in an Instagram post on August 1.

Armstrong was a member of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” from seasons 1-3.

