RHOBH Star Ignites Feud With Vicki Gunvalson on Twitter

Someone is startin’ with the OG of the OC.

On June 22, former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Teddi Mellencamp got into it with Vicki Gunvalson on Twitter after she tweeted that a new show on HBO starring Vanessa Bayer reminded her of a certain someone.

“Any other Bravo fans watching ‘I Love That for You’ on Showtime with Vanessa Bayer?” Mellencamp wrote. “It’s about a girl who scams her way into a job by lying about having cancer. Just feels so familiar.”

During season 10 on “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” it was suspected that Gunvalson’s boyfriend at the time, Brooks Ayers, was pretending to have cancer. In 2015, after the season aired, Ayers admitted to E! News that he had “fabricated” documents that showed he had cancer.

In response to Mellencamp’s tweet, Gunvalson swung right back, writing to her, “Wow…Low blow! You know nothing about what transpired with my x. This is why you only lasted 3 years… ME…14! @tamrajudgeOC.”

Mellencamp then tweeted back at the former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star, “Well if we’re talking numbers, could you let us all know where you were on January 6th?”

Viewers can catch Gunvalson star on season 2 of “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip,” now streaming on Peacock.

Gunvalson Slammed Mellencamp in an Interview Published on June 22

Mellencamp’s tweet may have been prompted by a recent interview that Gunvalson did with Entertainment Tonight alongside former costar Tamra Judge. During the interview, Gunvalson said that she didn’t “like” Mellencamp, who co-hosts a podcast with Judge, called Two T’s In a Pod.

“I don’t know Teddi Mellencamp, but I don’t like Teddi Mellencamp,” Gunvalson told the outlet. “I don’t know something about her bugs me.”

Gunvalson appeared on one of the first episodes of their podcast, but wasn’t exactly thrilled about how it turned out. “They used me for better ratings,” Gunvalson claimed to Entertainment Tonight during the interview.

Gunvalson Is Currently at Odds With Another ‘Real Housewives’ Star

Looks like Mellencamp isn’t the only “Real Housewives” star that Gunvalson is feuding with right now. Gunvalson is also at odds with her RHUGT season 2 costar, Dorinda Medley, who used to be a member of “The Real Housewives of New York.” During an Instagram Live with Bravo on June 8, Gunvalson called Medley’s country home in The Berkshires “old,” which Medley took offense to. Gunvalson was a guest in Medley’s home while filming the second season of RHUGT.

“Like, you may not like my life, but I also don’t date people that pretend to have cancer, you know what I mean?” Medley responded during a June 9 episode of her radio show on SiriusXM, according to Page Six.

According to the outlet, Medley also said during the radio show about Gunvalson, “Well, listen, this is a girl that thinks dancing on dirty tables in a bar at Puerto Vallarta [or] whatever that place is called is fun. So, I mean, you can’t really have people that don’t have taste understand taste.”

The star added, “You have to have a taste level to understand a home like Blue Stone Manor, and you have to understand a lifestyle.”

