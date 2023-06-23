‘Real Housewives’ Alum Slammed for Comments About ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Scandal

A Real Housewives star is being called out for her comments about Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ headline-making sheating scandal on “Vanderpump Rules.”

In a June 2023 interview on “The Factz” podcast, “Real Housewives of Orange County” alum Vicki Gunvalson said she doesn’t understand the fascination with the story and she noted that Sandoval wasn’t married to Ariana Madix, his longtime girlfriend who was close friends with his mistress.

The Bravo OG also speculated that the scandal was drummed up for ratings.

Here’s what you need to know:

Vicki Gunvalson Thinks the “Vanderpump Rules” Scandal Was Staged

While speaking with “Factz” host Nik Richie, Gunvalson said she does not care about the “Vanderpump Rules” scandal that has rocked the nation since March 2023. “I do not,” Gunvalson said. “Everybody has an affair, and I don’t really care. They weren’t married. They knew what they were getting into… I think it’s all publicity… 100 percent [staged].”

The Bravo veteran also claimed the “kids” on the reality show have no other skills. “Do they work outside of the show?” she asked. “I always worked outside the show because when the show was canceled, I had my career.”

Fans reacted to an Instagram post about Gunvalson’s comments.

“People cheat all the time? She sounds bitter,” one commenter wrote.

“If half of my ex’s used me for 💰 with one even faking cancer I guess I’d sound like a bitter ex-housewife too 😳,” another agreed.

“She would know. She staged a cancer scandal. She’s an expert at fake storylines,” a third chimed in.

“She helped Brooks fake cancer. projection much?” another wrote.

In 2015, Gunvalson’s ex-boyfriend Brooks Ayers was involved in a scandal after admitting he forged medical records relating to his cancer diagnosis. The cancer storyline was addressed on RHOC, with some accusing Ayers of faking his cancer diagnosis altogether. In a statement to People, Ayers said, “Vicki was not ‘in on any cancer scam or created storyline.’ There is no scam.”

“Vanderpump Rules” Stars Have Said Scandoval Was Not Staged

In March 2023, Sandoval and Leviss were caught having an affair. The fling had been going on behind Madix’s back for seven months. The aftermath of the affair took place as season 10 of “Vanderpump Rules” had just started airing, resulting in huge ratings for the Bravo reality show.

During a May 2023 episode of the “Give Them Lala” podcast, cast member Lala Kent blasted the idea that the affair storyline was set up. “When people say that this is staged, this it’s not staged,” she said. “This is not a staged thing. Ariana didn’t sit with a producer and go ‘Yeah, I’m okay with my life blowing up for ratings.’”

In an interview on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, Madix also denied that the story was staged and defended the decision to rush to film the fallout in real time after production on season 10 had already wrapped. “They had to borrow a crew from Housewives of Beverly Hills to even film after,” she said. “That is a nightmare for production and for our show because everything that’s going to happen, you want to happen in real-time while we’re filming. …If something happens off-camera, that’s not ideal.”

A Bravo source also told The New York Post that the storyline was not staged, but that there were rumors about Sandoval and Leviss’ affair during filming.

READ NEXT: See the Latest Photos of Something About Her Sandwich Shop