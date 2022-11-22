Vicki Gunvalson Reveals Which RHOC Star She Was Excited to See Leave

Vicki Gunvalson is whoopin’ it up over this star’s exit from “The Real Housewives of Orange County.”

During a special Nov. 20 edition of “Watch What Happens Live” filmed at BravoCon 2022, Gunvalson revealed which costar she was most excited to see leave the show. Gunvalson was a member of the cast during seasons one through 14.

“Vicki, as the OG of the OC, who were you most excited to hear that that housewife would not be returning the next season?” a fan asked Gunvalson during the WWHL broadcast.

“Well, that was so easy, it’s Meghan [King] Edmonds,” Gunvalson replied. “I mean, she got in my face about stupid lies and so, she just needed to go away, and she did.”

While King was a cast member of the “Real Housewives of Orange County,” she and Gunvalson didn’t exactly get along. During season 10 of the show, King accused Gunvalson of being involved in a “cancer scam.” King claimed that she thought Gunvalson’s boyfriend at the time, Brooks Ayers, was faking his cancer diagnosis, which caused a huge rift not only between Gunvalson and King but between Gunvalson and the rest of the cast.

King was a cast member on “The Real Housewives of Orange County” on Bravo during seasons 10 through 12.

Meghan King Said That Gunvalson Still Has Her Blocked on Instagram

Even though it’s been years since their feud, King claimed in an April 2021 appearance on Us Weekly’s “Getting Real With The Housewives” podcast that Gunvalson still has her blocked on social media.

“Vicki and I did not get along from day one,” King said during the podcast appearance.. “I checked, she still has me blocked on Instagram. It was her birthday and I think Tamra [Judge]who’s a good friend of mine, like, wished her a happy birthday or something and I clicked on her name to, like, go look at her and send her a happy birthday message and it said user not found. I’m sure she just forgot.”

Meghan King Wanted to Make a Return to ‘the Real Housewives of Orange County’

While speaking with Entertainment Tonight in February 2022, King admitted that she did want to come back for season 15 of “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” but ultimately, was not chosen to be a part of the cast at the time.

“I took [Housewives executive producer Andy Cohen] to dinner and … I was like, ‘I got to quit. I got to. I can’t do this anymore, Andy,'” King explained to the outlet of her quitting. “He’s like, ‘Yeah, that’s fine. Well, you can come back anytime you want…’ Then last year I was like, ‘OK, I want to come back,’ and he’s like, ‘No.’ I mean, I did the whole casting and everything, but then I didn’t get it. I’m like, I don’t really know if I can go back anytime I want.”

King added, “I had to, like, get my hair and makeup done and, like, wear fancy clothes and do the whole casting thing, just like I did when I started! But I wasn’t offered the job. Again, I don’t know how I would’ve done it, but I think that, but nobody wants to be refused. Everyone wants to do the refusing themselves.”

