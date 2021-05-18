VIDEO: Garcelle Beauvais Goes Off on Lisa Rinna

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” ladies are finally back! The newest season of RHOBH premieres Wednesday, May 19 on Bravo and includes longtime cast member Lisa Rinna and recent addition Garcelle Beauvais.

Once upon a time, Rinna, Beauvais, and former cast member Denise Richards used to be the three best friends. But as RHOBH fans know, that all fell apart last season. Former cast member Brandi Glandville claimed that she had an affair with the married Richards. Even though Richards consistently denied the affair, Rinna ended up believing Glanville after sharing alleged text messages between Richards and Glanville.

Throughout the whole ordeal, Beauvais stayed loyal to Richards. The situation caused a divide in Rinna and Beauvais’ friendship, and the two sat down to address it. In the RHOBH preview, Rinna and Beauvais chat about what went down.

“I was harder on Denise than I needed to be,” Rinna tells Beauvais in the premiere preview. “I’d much rather [have] been like you and gone, ‘I don’t care, I’m standing by my friend.’ Like, that’s f***** up. Absolutely, 100 percent.” Beauvais then notes in her confessional that she thinks Rinna’s apology is less than sincere. “I think Rinna is trying to own it really quickly so that I don’t come for her,” she says.

Rinna Admits She Was a ‘C***’

Beauvais doesn’t let Rinna off the hook with one sentiment. “Why couldn’t you just be there for her?” Beauvais asks Rinna. “Why couldn’t you just let the other girls come after her?” Rinna replies, “Garcelle, I wish I could. I couldn’t,” insisting Richards “wasn’t honest” about last season’s alleged affair.

“It’s not about Brandi,” Rinna snaps back. “No one cares what they did.” But Beauvais isn’t buying that. “It didn’t seem like that, though,” she responds. “It felt like you guys were focusing on whether she slept with Brandi or not.”

Beauvais moves on to her own friendship with Rinna and asks her, “The way you were with Denise, how can I trust that you won’t turn around and do that to me? You were friends with her longer than you were friends with me, or maybe the same time.”

Rinna then claims that she was, “really, really protective” of Richards “in a lot of ways.” A shocked Beauvais claps back, “What? If that’s your protection, don’t help me!” Rinna then stuns Beauvais with saying that she can, “be a c***” sometimes, to which Beauvais jokingly responds, she’s “not going to disagree.”

Beauvais Has Been Upfront With Her Disappointment in Rinna

Ever since last season, Beauvais has been waiting to talk to Rinna about what went down. The “Coming to America” actress has spoken up about how Rinna’s handling of the situation affected her.

“That’s what I’m afraid of,” Beauvais told Entertainment Tonight last October about Rinna and Richards’ friendship breakup. “So, here we go, you know? And I sorta got a warning from Ms. Rinna, so we’ll see. I’m ready though, bring it.”

She added, “The Rinna that I knew before Housewives is what I can really speak to, you know. She was fun, she was supportive, she was nice, she was kind, and I get it – we’re shooting a TV show, and I get that drama is a part of it – but I think she took it to a level that was not a good look.”

