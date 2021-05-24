VIDEO: Real Housewives of Potomac Season 6 Trailer

The wait is finally over! “The Real Housewives of Potomac” season 6 trailer is officially out, as released by People on Monday, May 24. The trailer, as seen below, promises no shortage of drama. This season’s cast includes Karen Huger, Gizelle Bryant, Candiace Dillard, Robyn Dixon, Ashley Darby, Wendy Osefo, and newcomer Mia Thornton. Viewers won’t see Monique Samuels on their screens, as she announced her departure from the series last December.

#RHOP SEASON 6 TRAILER PART 1 of 2 🚨 pic.twitter.com/dfOEpT2GVK — HOUSEWIVES FANATIC (the original) (@hwivesfanatic) May 24, 2021

Per usual, the Potomac ladies aren’t afraid to show every up and down when it comes to their crazy lives. The trailer shows original cast member Ashley Darby immediately facing some difficulties. Darby welcomed her second child with her husband Michael Darby earlier this year in March.

But it may be taking a toll on her mental wellness, and she admits she has fears of “postpartum depression and relationship issues.” The mom cries in the trailer and says, “It’s harder than I thought.”

As for Candiace Dillard Bassett, it looks like she has never been busier. The trailer shows Dillard attempting to balance earning her master’s degree, acting, and working on her new album. As if there wasn’t enough drama already, her husband, Chris Bassett decides to work as her manager. “I take care of all your s*** all day long,” to which Dillard tells him to, “shut up,” and Bassett walks off saying, “f*** that s***.”

