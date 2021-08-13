VIDEO: Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 2 Trailer

Bravo fans, engage!

“The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” season two trailer has officially dropped via People, as seen below, and the drama is nonstop. The season includes plenty of action, but most notably, the trailer centers around cast member Jen Shah’s arrest.

The trailer features Shah sobbing thinking about going to jail after the arrest. She cries about potentially not seeing her two sons, “for eight years.” She tells her husband, “Do you know how f****** scared I am?” she tells her husband. The teaser ends with Shah’s attorney telling her, “The U.S. Attorney’s Office is no joke.”

The season two cast stars Lisa Barlow, Mary Cosby, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose and Jen Shah, as well as newcomer Jennie Nguyen. “Jennie is a little firecracker, okay?” Shah says in a confessional. RHOSLC premieres Sunday, September 12 on Bravo.

Shah & Marks’ Feud Continues

Towards the end of last season, Shah and Marks began to feud over social media comments. Specifically, Marks’ son Brooks, seemed to dislike Shah and Shah disliked him. It looks like that’s not changing anytime soon.

“Jen continued to like tweets about me,” he tells her mom in the trailer. “She liked a tweet saying, ‘I want Jen to slap Brooks and call him a sissy bitch.'” The teaser then cuts to her yelling at Shah, “I can’t listen to the projecting, deflecting and lying anymore,” to which Shah cries back, “I’m trying to defend my f****** vagina.”

And the feud doesn’t stop there. The teaser previews another altercation between Marks and Shah, but this time it’s over Shah’s legal issues. Whitney rose tells Marks, “It looks like you might have something to do with the fact that Jen was indicted.”

Shah then blows up and screams to Marks, “I swear to God, if you have anything to do with the bulls*** charges against me, Meredith, you’re f****** disgusting.” Marks replies in her classic one-liner, “Get out of my face. I’m out, I’m disengaging.”

Shah screams back, “You’re f****** fraudulent,” to which Marks replies, “Who’s calling who a fraud? Love you baby, bye.”

The Cast Was Together Prior to Shah’s Arrest

Luckily for Bravo fans, the cameras were rolling when Shah was arrested. The OG cast member was arrested on March 30, 2021, and charged with federal charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering in an alleged long-running telemarketing scam, per a statement released by the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of New York.

Shah’s first assistant/partner – and friend on RHOSLC – Stuart Smith was also charged. Smith has since shared he plans to plead guilty, per court documents obtained by attorney Ronald Richards. Shah appeared in Salt Lake City federal court before a magistrate the same day of her arrest. Three days later, during her arraignment, she pleaded not guilty.

Multiple sources have confirmed that the cast members were together prior to her arrest. “The cast left for a trip to Vail on Tuesday, including Jen,” a source told People at the time. “She was filming.”

Another source told Entertainment Tonight that the cast was on a bus leaving for Vail, “when Shah received a phone call.” The source shared that after the call, Shah told her fellow co-stars that her husband, Coach Sharrieff Shah, was suddenly in the hospital. She then left, and “she was arrested minutes after leaving the bus,” per ET.

