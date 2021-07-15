VIDEO: Tamra Judge Hints at RHOC Return

Tamra Judge had many fans thinking that she would be making a comeback to “The Real Housewives of Orange County.”

Judge posted a video, as seen above, of her getting ready in full glam. In the video, posted on Thursday, July 15, Judge is lip-syncing the TikTok sound by Nicki Minaj, “You know I took some time off to rest, and now it’s game time b******.” She captioned the video, “Hey…..” Unfortunately for many excited fans, ET learned that the glam was for an unrelated interview.

RHOC recently began filming season 16 with a major revamped cast. Judge’s bff Heather Dubrow will return to season 16 along with Shannon Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson. In addition to those four confirmed cast members, Kelly Dodd, Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Elizabeth Lyn-Vargas would not be returning.

Judge – one of the longest-running full-time Housewives cast member – began her RHOC journey in 2007 for its third season. She announced she would be leaving RHOC in January 2020 after 12 seasons. But she has gone on the record that she’d never say never to returning to the franchise.

Fans Flooded the Comments With Excitement

Is Tamra back!? Please her be back! #RHOC pic.twitter.com/9WIf9GlOzi — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) July 15, 2021

Judge has yet to confirm or deny a return to the original Housewives franchise, but many fans are hoping that this video means she’s back.

“Please tell me this is what I think it means,” one fan commented under her video. “I need this. I need you back where you belong.” Another agreed writing, “RHOC return!? Please oh Please!” And another, “PLEASE TELL ME YOURE BACK FULL TIME?!? Omg I didn’t even watch last season because you weren’t in it!! Love you!! You’re an amazing human!” One wrote, “I hope this is real!! Heather and Tammy Sue back where they belong!!!!”

Judge Has Openly Discussed Returning

Many fans found the last season of RHOC less than fabulous, and since then, rumors have circulated that both Dubrow and Judge would return to the show…and at least one of them are.

“Well, I never know what Bravo’s going to decide to do,” she said during an Instagram Live with CJ Sykes on December 19, 2020. “There is a lot of buzz out there saying I’m going to be asked back.”

She continued saying, “I have not gotten a formal offer yet and if I get a formal offer I’m not telling anybody.” She jokingly added, “I’m just going to walk on.”

Less than two months later, Judge noted that if the cast changed – and maybe if it included her bff Dubrow – she’d be more open to returning.

“It’s not one of those things where I’m like, ‘Yeah, I’m dying to go back,’” Judge shared with Us Weekly in January 2021. “And it depends on the cast. If it’s a good cast, then yeah, but if it’s a really bad cast, it can really change things and make it not fun and not worth the stress. But, I mean, I would love to see Heather [Dubrow] come back. I would like to come back with Heather and get rid of some of the people that are currently on the show that just have been played out.”

Judge continued, “I was a big part of that show being successful and I’m hoping that they can carry that on, whatever that means. People keep going, ‘You’re going back, you’re going back,’ and I don’t know what I’m doing. I don’t know if I’ll be asked back.”

