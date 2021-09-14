Eileen Davidson Reveals Her Husband Dated ‘RHOBH’ Star

Eileen Davidson has something in common with a “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” newcomer. During an interview on Andy Cohen’s “Watch What Happens Live,” the soap star reacted to the addition of Kathy Hilton to the Bravo reality show, then dished on her own personal connection to the wealthy socialite.

“I love Kathy,” Eileen told Cohen, per Bravo.com before revealing that her husband, Vincent Van Patten, once dated the “RHOBH” star.

“I just want to also say to embarrass my husband, I think he and Kathy went out one time back in the day,” Eileen said. “I know all sorts of things.”

The Richards Sisters Grew Up in a Hollywood Family Just Like the Van Pattens

It’s not a huge surprise that Hilton crossed paths with Van Patten back in the 1970s when they were both teens. Both of them grew up in famous acting families — Hilton and her sisters Kim and Kyle Richards were all child stars, appearing on everything from “Happy Days” to “Little House on the Prairie” to big screen Disney movies, and they went to school with celebrity kids.

Van Patten is the son of late actor Dick Van Patten (“Eight is Enough”). His aunt is Joyce Van Patten (“The Danny Kaye Show”) and his cousin is Talia Balsam (“Mad Men”). Vincent also worked as a child star. Back in the day, he appeared in “The Magical World of Disney,” “Three For the Road,” “Apple’s Way” during the same timeframe as the Richards’ sisters’ heyday as child actresses, per IMDb.

But any date he had with Hilton would have had to have been in the mid-1970s, because by 1979 the future Bravo star was a married woman. Kathy was just 19 years old when she married her high school sweetheart, Rick Hilton, a few years after meeting him at a party while she attended Montclair College Preparatory School, according to Showbiz CheatSheet.

Hilton ultimately left the acting world to be with Hilton — she once told Bustle she “didn’t really like it that much”– but Van Patten continued to sporadically act while juggling a career as a pro tennis player. The same year Hilton got married, Van Patten was named the 1979 ATP Rookie Of The Year and later beat then-World No. 1 player John McEnroe, per Sports Illustrated.

He met his future wife Davidson on the set of “The Young & the Restless” in 2000, per Screenrant. Both were married to other people, but after divorcing their spouses they married in 2003.

Hilton & Van Patten’s Date is Not the First ‘RHOBH’ Relationship Crossover

While Andy Cohen thought Davidson’s tea about her husband’s past date with Hilton was “interesting,” there is a much bigger dating crossover among the “Real Housewives” stars — and it involves the parallels between Lisa Rinna and former “RHOBH” star Denise Richards, who both dated actor Patrick Muldoon.

According to Bustle, Richards’ relationship with her “Starship Troopers” co-star took place in the late 1990s before she met and married Charlie Sheen.

“I’ve known Patrick Muldoon since I was nineteen years old,” Richards said on a “RHOBH” episode. “Patrick and I dated. We were on and off for quite a few years.”

She later added that her current husband Aaron Phypers “respects” her close friendship with Muldoon, while Sheen, whom she was married to from 2002 to 2006, did not.

“While we were married, I wasn’t really ‘allowed’ to talk to Patrick,” Richards said.

Sometime before the mid-1990s, Rinna also spent time with Muldoon. According to People, the “Days of Our Lives” alum revealed that she once had an “affair” with Muldoon, who played her brother on the NBC soap starting in the early 1990s. Rinna clarified that her romance with Muldoon wasn’t a full-blown affair but instead a couple of one-night stands.”

In another relationship twist, Rinna and Richards’ husbands — Harry Hamlin and Aaron Phypers — were also both once married to actress Nicollette Sheridan.

According to Cheatsheet, Hamlin was married to Sheridan in 1991, but the two split after just 11 months of marriage. He married Rinna in 1997.

Sheridan went on to marry Phypers in December 2015, but the two separated the following June. Phypers married Richards in 2018 after his drawn-out divorce from Sheridan was finalized.

