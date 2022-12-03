Ex ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Star Announces Move

Former “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Kathy Wakile and her family are making moves.

On Dec. 1, Wakile’s daughter, Victoria Wakile Kosmidis, wrote a heartfelt Instagram post announcing that the family would be moving out of their Franklin Lakes, New Jersey home and into a new one. During their time on the show, viewers saw them move into this new home together.

“This time 7 years ago, we were moving into a home my parents built with every inch of their heart,” Kosmidis wrote in the caption of the Instagram post. “Ready for the next chapter, we filled this home with so many truly special memories and even a few terribly hard ones. I met my husband living here and I walked down the stairs my parents envisioned me walking down on my wedding day.”

The post continued, “We weren’t raised in this home, but we definitely grew up here. I am so incredibly proud of my parents and our family. The truth is, my home is wherever they are but so much love lived here and love will always live here. May God continue to bless, protect and watch over this home and the new family that follows!”

And, it seems like her emotional post got to everyone else in her family. Kosmidis’ mom, Kathy Wakile, wrote in the comments section, “Ok now you’ve got me.” Wakile’s sister, Rosie Pierri, also commented, leaving a string of heart emojis and high-five emojis.

Kathy Wakile and her family were a part of the cast of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” during seasons 3 through 7. Wakile is cousins with Teresa Giudice and her brother, Joe Gorga.

Kathy Wakile Gave an Update on Her Family in 2021

While appearing on a November 2021 episode of Us Weekly’s “Getting Real With The Housewives” podcast, Kathy Wakile gave an update on her relationship with her cousin Teresa Giudice and cousin-in-law, Melissa Gorga. Currently, Wakile is not on speaking terms with either of them, but she revealed that she would be open to reconciling one day.

“I don’t live in that place of regret because we learned from our lessons that happened. Hard times, good times, we learn to take the lesson and move forward, and you progress.” Wakile said during the podcast appearance. “Who knows if those relationships would still be intact, you don’t know, because even with families that are not on TV, you go through those ebbs and flows.”

Wakile added, “My door is always open, you know, I never closed doors, but, who knows. I hope that everybody’s doing well. You only wish the best for people.”

Kathy Wakile Said That Reality TV Played a Big Part in Her Fallout With Melissa Gorga

Although Wakile and Giudice butted heads during their time on “The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” there were times when Wakile and Gorga were able to get along quite well. However, during a 2021 interview with Bravo TV’s digital series, “Life After Bravo,” the star revealed that reality TV was to blame for the end of their relationship.

“[Reality TV] is a small part in your life, and you live your life and whatever gets aired, gets aired and you’re still living your life,” Wakile explained. “But, for certain people, people live in that bubble and they don’t realize that there’s a whole world outside of the bubble. It’s sad that that happens, but yeah; we stepped out of the bubble.”

Season 13 of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” is expected to return this winter on Bravo.

