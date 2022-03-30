WATCH: First ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Trailer Revealed

Bravo has released a teaser trailer for the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” season 14, watch it here.

Bravo announced the new season will begin airing on Sunday, May 1 at 8/7c.

Here’s what you need to know:

The New ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Trailer Features ‘One Jaw-Dropping Moment After Another’

According to Bravo’s Daily Dish, the season 14 trailer is “filled with one jaw-dropping moment after another.”

One minute of the 2:39 minute trailer was shared on Instagram on Wednesday, March 30, with the full trailer shared on Bravotv.com.

Season 14 features the return of Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, and Drew Sidora with veteran Shereé Whitfield making her highly-anticipated return as well.

“I am the moment, bitch. I am the moment!” Moore proclaimed in the trailer.

Longtime bridesmaid, never the bride, Marlo Hampton finally gets her peach in season 14. Plus, RHOA will host former Olympic gold medalist Sanya Richards-Ross as the newest cast member and Monyetta Shaw acting as a “friend of” for season 14.

Fans Were Surprised to See Phaedra Parks’ Ex-Husband Apollo Nida in the Trailer With Shereé Whitfield

Fans reacted to the teaser and shared their thoughts in the comments on Instagram.

Most of the comments were excited about the new season.

“YESSSSSSSSSSSSS,” Bravo super fan Michael Rapaport wrote.

“So ready for this,” another fan commented.

“So happy to see my girl Sheree!!!” someone said.

“What happened to She by Sheree? ‘Joggers. Probably more September. For uh…that is…spring, summer,'” a fan wrote.

“Keeping the cable on!I can’t wait!!!” someone else wrote.

“Atlanta always brining it!!!!!!” a fan said.

“Ooooh I hope they bring it!” someone commented. “ATL was the first housewives I ever watched and used to be my favourite, but it’s never been the same without Nene Big expectations with Sheree’s return

“Can’t wait! Only franchise besides BH worth watching!” someone else said.

“Marlo is way overdo,” a fan wrote. “Now she has to be honest about who she is.”

“The only Housewives that is entertaining. All the others are awful. Maybe Jersey is still okay,” a fan commented.

“May!!!!! I have to wait till May!!!!! Way to long lol,” someone said.

Fans spotted Phaedra Parks’ ex-husband Apollo Nida in the trailer and were mixed on their feelings about him being included.

“APOLLO???” someone wrote.

“Not Apollo,” another fan commented with the eyes emojis.

“Omg shady a** sheree with Apollo,” someone said, adding several laughing emojis.

“Apollo????? Get away from me with this!” a fan wrote.

“Not the preview having Apollo in itttt,” someone said.

“What’s Apollo got to do with these women?!” a fan asked.

“not Apollo back on my tv before Phaedra!!” someone else wrote. “chilleeeee Sheree is backkkkkk ! Apollo too?!!Apollo???” a fan said.

“*extremely who said that voice* Apollo Nida?” a fan wrote.

Of course, not everyone was please with what they saw.

“Boring,” someone wrote. Many other comments were similar.

“I desperately need #kimzolciakbiermann back ASAP,” another fan wrote.

“Meh I’ll give it two episodes,” someone said.

“These are NOT the women we wanted….can we at least get an OG version with the people that will actually bring ratings to the show???” a fan asked.

“Another JOKE OF A SEASON,” a fan wrote.

READ NEXT: Craig Conover Reveals Warning He Gave to Thomas Ravenel