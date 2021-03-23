WATCH: Real Housewives of New York City Season 13 Trailer

The wait is over! The Real Housewives of New York City season 13 trailer is officially out. The trailer, as seen below, promises no shortage of drama, especially with RHONY newcomer Eboni K. Williams. The lawyer and television host makes her debut as the first Black RHONY star.

“I like Eboni a lot,” Luann de Lesseps says as a montage of Williams plays. But it looks like things quickly change. It appears that RHONY original cast member Ramona Singer and Williams may not have immediately hit it off. The trailer shows Williams calling out Singer after she refers to her house staff as, “the help.” She tells Singer, “The ‘help’ comment was a little triggering for me,” and Singer responds, “Here’s to hospitality assistance.”

It looks like Singer isn’t the only one Williams calls out. During one lunch, Williams says she has, “more education, frankly, than anyone at this table.” Luann de Lesseps immediately takes offense and tells her, “Don’t come into my house and tell me I don’t have an education.” Williams replies, “I can leave your house, Lu.”

Season 13 of RHONY will premiere Tuesday, May 4 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo. The RHONY season 13 cast includes Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, Leah McSweeney, Luann de Lesseps, and Eboni K. Williams. Former RHONY star Heather Thomson will reappear as a friend, along with a new friend, Bershan Shaw.

A New Relationship May Hurt an Old Friendship

New friendships aren’t the only ones being tested. It appears that Morgan and de Lesseps may be butting heads after spending years filming together. Their friendship has never been perfect, but through it all, they’ve had each other’s backs.

De Lesseps announced in November 2020 that she has been dating a Hamptons trainer named Garth Wakeford. The blonde hottie even makes his reality tv debut in the trailer. “Meet Garth,” de Lesseps tells the group as she introduces him to them.

“Oh, no wonder Luann is so f—ing happy,” Williams jokingly says. But it may not all be fun and games. “Garth, Garth, Garth, it’s always Garth,” she complains after de Lesseps answers his call at a group dinner.

RHONY fans have witnessed many of the ladies get their hearts broken, and for some, to the same men. Prior to dating Wakeford, de Lesseps dated and then married Tom D’Agostino. The relationship caused quite a bit of drama, as Morgan claimed that she dated D’Agostino first. Even though D’Agostino and de Lesseps divorced after seven months, the tension between the two bffs may not be totally over.

Morgan and de Lesseps are on a bus when a disagreement escalates. “He was my guy, he was never your guy,” de Lesseps screams at Morgan, to which Morgan cries back, “Yes he was, and a couple of my other guys too.”

