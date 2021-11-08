VIDEO: Terry Bradshaw Spends Major Cash at Sutton Stracke’s Store

Bravo aficionados may have been pleased with an October 2021 episode of the E! series “The Bradshaw Bunch.”

According to E! News, in season 2, episode 4, which aired on October 27, 2021, former NFL star Terry Bradshaw and his spouse, Tammy Bradshaw were accompanied by his daughters, Rachel Bradshaw and Erin Bradshaw, his stepdaughter Lacey Hester, and her 8-year-old daughter Zurie on a trip to the Hollywood Walk of Fame. After they stopped by Terry’s Walk of Fame plaque, the Bradshaw family decided to go on a Hollywood tour bus. While they were in Beverly Hills, Terry requested the tour guide to allow his family to check out The Sutton Concept, owned by Sutton Stracke, of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fame.” While at the boutique, the former quarterback helped his family choose a few items. The scene can be watched below.





Bradshaw Bunch Shop at "RHOBH" Star Sutton's Boutique | The Bradshaw Bunch | E!

Terry Bradshaw Purchased Items From Sutton Stracke’s Boutique

While perusing Stracke’s shop, Terry Bradshaw purchased jewelry for Tammy, Erin, Rachel, Lacey, and Zurie.

“I’ll have some champagne because I’m planning on laying some money down,” asserted the 73-year-old.

During a joint confessional interview, Erin and Rachel suggested that they are used to their father buying them extensive gifts.

“To be Terry Bradshaw’s daughter, he really is the ultimate girl dad,” explained Rachel.

Erin shared that Terry “definitely spoils [them].” Her sister chimed in that they were grateful for his generosity.

“We very much appreciate it,” said Erin.

Sutton Stracke Spoke About Her Store During an October 2021 Interview

During an October 2021 appearance on the “Chanel in the City” podcast, hosted by Chanel Omari, Sutton Stracke discussed The Sutton Concept. She explained that she opened the store in 2019.

“We’ve been open now for almost two years and it’s been a crazy ride because we were open and then went into COVID, so like five months later and it’s been so interesting because I started it not knowing what I was doing and again I wanted to do it organically and it has grown and grown and grown and you know, we just keep growing and I keep learning,” said the reality television star.

She also let fans know what they can expect to find in her store.

“We have furniture and clothing, we have art and we’re finally getting back into doing our events that we like to celebrate designers with, which when we get these designers these new designers we’re going to do that,” shared Stracke. “We’re working with some new artists that are coming in. We’re busy and it’s super fun and super creative and we’ve gotten like new staff so it’s really — it’s been great. The store is so pretty and it is my baby.”

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star also explained why she has an interest in the fashion industry. She asserted that “fashion has always been kind of important to [her].”

“It’s a very superficial thing to be important but you know, it’s something to make you feel good and it’s something to express yourself. That’s why it doesn’t matter if anyone else likes it or not who cares. It’s for you. It’s not for anybody else. And so go-for it you know,” said the 50-year-old. “You know, I grew up in the ‘80s. That’s when we were pinning things to jackets and tearing things up and throwing them in the washing machine with the Clorox and experimenting and so, we were very self expressive and you know, it just stuck with me.”

