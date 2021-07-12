‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ Star Wendy Osefo Reveals Plastic Surgery Transformation

Wendy Osefo is looking a little bit different on this season of “The Real Housewives of Potomac.”

During the July 11, 2021 premiere of season six, Osefo revealed that she had some “tweaks” done since the last time she was on-screen. Before filming, Osefo got a breast augmentation and some work on her stomach.

“I breastfed all three of my children for over a year, and that takes a toll on your body,” Osefo explained during her confessional interview. “So, this is one of the first things that I’ve ever done for myself.”

Osefo also added, “Being a professor and being a commentator, you are supposed to fit into a certain box, and I’ve always felt like I’m trapped. But now, I get to be my authentic self.”

Osefo Isn’t the Only ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ Member Who Has Had Plastic Surgery

Osefo isn’t alone in getting plastic surgery. During the season five “Real Housewives of Potomac” reunion, Karen Huger revealed that she had gotten some injections in her nose after host Andy Cohen noticed that she was looking a bit different.

“I had injections put into my nose because it was bothering my breathing,” Huger explained during the reunion. “My nose just tilts down with time, and they just filled the tip of my nose up with a little filler.”

Osefo Is the Target of Nasty Rumors This Season

During this season of “The Real Housewives of Potomac,” it seems like Osefo is at the center of the drama after rumors about her husband were brought up by Gizelle Bryant on-camera.

“I am not immune to the fact that we are public figures, right?” Osefo recently told Entertainment Tonight. “This is not a ‘woe is me’ conversation. When you’re a public figure, people go and talk about you. People go and lie about you, and it is what it is. And I’m OK with that. I know what I signed up for. But there is, for me, a level of expectation that I felt we have within our circle. Especially when it’s a salacious blog that has also spread vicious rumors about her and her family.”

Osefo continued, telling the outlet, “It was like, this doesn’t make any sense to me because you are repeating a lie that, if I wanted to, I could repeat the same thing about you — anyone here — because that’s what they do. And don’t get me wrong, I’m not mad at the blogs. Everyone has to eat. Do you, you know? I’m not mad at it because we know our truth. And I’m confident in my marriage. It doesn’t matter. But in the same token, you have a level of expectation from your friends and you don’t think that your friends will ever give life to a lie. If anything, they will quell it because they’re your friends.”

Viewers can catch the season six premiere of “The Real Housewives of Potomac” on Sunday, July 11, at 8 p.m. EST on Bravo.

