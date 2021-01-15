Is Wendy Williams Joining The Real Housewives of Miami?

Could talk show host Wendy Williams be the next Real Housewives star? It seems like her dream could soon become a reality!

With all the recent talk of Bravo possibly rebooting The Real Housewives of Miami, Williams said she wants to come on as Larsa Pippen’s friend during an episode of her talk show on January 14. “They have Larsa Pippen, and why not?” Williams said of her friend, as noted by HollywoodLife. “She stirs the pot while looking beautiful doing it. She is a friend to the show and a friend to me when I hung out. I like her, I have no problem with her. She’s a good talker, and she’s told me stuff I haven’t even shared with you.”

Williams continued, pitching herself in more detail for a spot on the show. “Here’s what I was thinking, and [Housewives producer] Andy [Cohen], this would benefit RHOM because I can tell you how my week was when I come back [from Miami],” Williams said. “My whole family lives in Miami. Even my son [Kevin Hunter Jr.] is on board with this. He’s like, ‘You should be a friend of the show. Well, he said, ‘You should be on,’ and I said, ‘No I don’t want to be on, because when you’re on then you can’t wear masks and you have to be involved in shooting all the time and the fights and stuff like that.”

So, would you want to see Williams on The Real Housewives of Miami?

Wendy Williams Is Already a ‘Real Housewives’ Fan

If Williams were to join The Real Housewives of Miami, it seems like she would fit in well, as she is already a fan of the other various franchises. On her talk show, The Wendy Williams Show, she talks a lot about the drama that happens on the Real Housewives and has interviewed many of the show’s stars. Williams has also appeared on Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live.

However, sometimes, Williams’ insight on The Real Housewives can get her in trouble. During a September 2020 appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Williams got into a little bit of beef with former Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes. While on air with Cohen, Williams said that if Bravo were to do a spinoff show following Leakes’ life, it would be “boring.”

In response, Leakes went off on the TV host in a video posted to her YouTube channel. “Yes, I have considered Wendy a close friend or associate,” Leakes said about the talk show host. “Why she has chosen to speak so negatively of me lately … Wendy went on her show, she talked very negatively. A couple days later she talked negatively again.”

‘The Real Housewives of Miami’ Is Rumored to Be Returning

According to Page Six, it’s very possible that The Real Housewives of Miami could be returning to the network sooner rather than later. A source recently told the publication that the network is in “preliminary conversations for a potential return,” and would include many of the show’s former cast members.

The Real Housewives of Miami originally ran for three seasons during 2011-2013. After the show’s third season, Bravo decided to cancel the series.

