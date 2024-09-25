‘Real Housewives’ Star Considered Quitting After 3 Seasons

“Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Whitney Rose almost quit the show during the third season. While chatting with Entertainment Tonight about her ongoing feud with Lisa Barlow, Rose admitted that she didn’t feel support from her castmates as she dealt with past trauma.

“Season 3 I almost quit the show cause I didn’t want to go through this publicly, and I didn’t feel that I really had the support of that friend group,” she told ET. “But I decided to stick with it and keep going, and I feel like they missed the whole point. Not one of them’s really asked me details about it besides Angie [Katsanevas].”

“No one really knows what I’ve been through, what I’m going through, what I’m working through, and what I’ve overcome. And that alone is hurtful because I’ve sat hours on the phone listening to those women and getting to know them. … I don’t think I see their point of view. They’re weaponizing it,” she added.

Rose has been on the franchise since its inception in 2020.

Whitney Rose Previously Admitted to Blocking Out Her Childhood

On an episode of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” that aired in October 2022, Rosetalked to her husband following a phone call with her half-brother Will.

“I just told him how I’ve been doing all this therapy and healing work, and he shared with me that he’s doing EMDR,” a visibly upset Rose told Justin Rose (via People magazine).

“You know how I always tell you I don’t remember details of my childhood? Will told me that through his EMDR therapy, he remembers that I was actually abused, but I just don’t remember it,” she continued.

“A lot of my childhood I have blocked out. And as I’ve been on this healing journey, I have relied on other family members to help fill in the pieces because as much healing that I do, there are certain things you cannot remove from a child’s brain,” she said in a confessional-style interview.

“All of those memories that I suppressed are all flowing through me now. And there’s just so much pain. I’m feeling so much pain and so much anger. And it just feels very overwhelming to take this all on right now,” she added.

There Have Been Rumors About Whitney Rose’s Marriage

As for whether or not Rose will continue on the show past season 5, that’s unclear. Fans watching “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” know that Rose has been at odds with more than just Barlow. She’s had some issues with Meredith Marks and Heather Gay, too.

In addition, she’s also been faced with rumors that her marriage is coming to an end — though these rumors aren’t exactly new.

In September 2023, Rose spoke with Us Weekly about her relationship.

“Our marriage isn’t any different than anyone else’s. We just share it, whether people like it or not,” she told the outlet. “I think he didn’t work for a year. I got used to having him at home and I just focused on my businesses. So the balance of work, life, kids [and] marriage had to be reset,” she continued, adding that things were “fine.”

However, there have been unsubstantiated rumors as recently as April that Rose and her husband were headed for a split.

