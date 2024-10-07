‘Real Housewives’ Star Asks for Prayers for Her Daughter

Whitney Rose asked fans to send prayers and healing vibes to her daughter, Bobbie Rose. On October 6, 2024, “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star posted to her Instagram story to share details on an emergency situation with her 14-year-old daughter.

“My beautiful community,” Whitney Rose wrote. “Please pray for my angel daughter Bobbie Rose. I normally would never come on here to share something so vulnerable, but we need prayers and good vibes right now. She was taken by ambulance to the ICU today for severe asthma exacerbation xoxo.”

Rose’s husband Justin also posted an Instagram story of his daughter being taken into an ambulance. “Thoughts and prayers for a baby girl today. Struggling with her breathing!” he captioned the post.

According to the Mayo Clinic, asthma exacerbation occurs when the bronchial tubes constrict. Symptoms include shortness of breath, chest tightness, coughing, and wheezing.

As of this writing, Rose has provided no further updates on Bobbie’s condition.

Bobbie Rose’s Birthday Was Featured on RHOSLC Season 4

Bobbie Rose is the 14-year-old daughter of Whitney and Justin Rose. The teen has appeared on multiple episodes of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” since its debut in 2020.

In a video for Bravo, Bobbie confirmed that she was 9 years old when she started filming for the show. She also talked about her “craziest” moments on the show and pointed to a scene when Mary Cosby visited the Rose house, as well as an episode in which her birthday party was the backdrop for Housewives drama.

In 2023, Bobbie’s 13th birthday party was filmed for RHOSLC. During the party planning, Bobbie said she wanted a “beach lu-out” (instead of a luau) as she wore a lei and wild sunglasses. “You are so my daughter it is insane to me,” Rose laughed.

Bobbie and her guests ultimately took a party bus to a roller skating rink to celebrate her milestone day. The Roses also gifted Bobbie with her own golf cart for her birthday.

In April 2024, Rose posted a photo of her alongside her daughter in honor of Bobbie’s 14th birthday. The Bravo star also posted a list of words to describe her daughter: “Kind, Beautiful, Fun, Smart, Adventurous, Resilient, Talented, Caring, Responsible, Fearless, Loving, Witty.”

“My baby girl is growing up and I am so proud of her. My side kid and bestie for life,” Rose wrote, adding the hashtags #girlmom #momanddaughter #bestiesforlife #rhoslc.

The Roses Have a Large Blended Family

Whitney and Justin Rose have a large, blended family. In addition to Bobbie, the couple share an 11-year-old son, Brooks. According to People magazine, Justin Rose also has three sons, Austin, Christopher, and Trey, from his first marriage. Whitney Rose embraced her role as a stepmother when she married her husband in 2009.

“Becoming a stepmom was one of the luckiest days of my life,” Rose captioned a family photo from her vow renewal with Justin in 2020. The photo included all five Rose kids as well as the couple’s two grandsons. “You have all made my life so full. Thank you for loving me ❤️. #rosegang,” the “Real Housewives” star added.