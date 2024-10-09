‘Real Housewives’ Star Shares Update on Daughter’s Medical Emergency

Whitney Rose shared an update on her daughter, Bobbie Rose, two days after the teen was rushed to the hospital by ambulance.

On October 8, 2024, “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star posted to her Instagram story to provide a brief update after revealing that the 14-year-old suffered severe asthma exacerbation and had to be taken to the ICU.

According to the Mayo Clinic, asthma exacerbation occurs when the bronchial tubes constrict, making it difficult to breathe. Symptoms include shortness of breath, chest tightness, coughing, and wheezing.

Whitney Rose Said Her Daughter Bobbie’s Condition Has Slightly Improved

In her October 8 update, Rose thanked fans for their concern after more than 24 hours of social media silence. “Thank you to everyone who has continued to reach out and check in on Bobbie Rose,” she wrote. “We are still in the ICU but she has finally seen a bit of improvement. She still has a long ways to go. So no official updates yet. Thank you for all of your prayers, they are felt and working.”

“Thank you for understanding our desire for privacy at this time as you can imagine this has been very stressful. Bobbie is so brave and strong,” she added.

Rose also thanked the staff at the Salt Lake City Hospital to which her daughter was admitted.

Amid Bobbie’s health emergency, Rose also canceled plans to travel to New York City for a live TV appearance. According to BravoTV.com, Rose was originally scheduled to be a guest on a live episode of “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” on October 9. The network confirmed to People magazine that Rose has postponed her appearance so she can remain in Salt Lake City with her daughter. Rose’s RHOSLC co-star Mary Cosby will appear on the live show with fellow guest Elle King instead.

Whitney Rose Previously Asked For Prayers For Her Daughter

Fans have watched Bobbie Rose grow up on RHOSLC. In a 2023 video for Bravo, Bobbie confirmed that she was 9 years old when she first appeared on the Bravo reality show in episodes that aired in 2020. Bobbie turned 14 in April 2024, per a post on Rose’s Instagram page.

On October 7, Rose posted to her Instagram story late at night to share details on the scary situation with her only daughter. “Please pray for my angel daughter Bobbie Rose,” the Bravo star wrote to her followers. “I normally would never come on here to share something so vulnerable, but we need prayers and good vibes right now. She was taken by ambulance to the ICU today for severe asthma exacerbation xoxo.”

In addition, Rose’s husband Justin posted an Instagram story of his daughter sitting upright in a stretcher as she was carried into an ambulance. “Thoughts and prayers for baby girl today. Struggling with her breathing!” the father of five captioned the post.

Hours later, Rose returned to her Instagram story to thank fans for all of their prayers and to ask them to keep praying for her “angel” daughter. “Unfortunately, we do not have any updates at this time,” Rose wrote.

In addition to Bobbie, Rose shares an 11-year-old son, Brooks, with her husband. She is also stepmother to grown sons Austin, Christopher, and Trey from Justin Rose’s first marriage, and she is a step grandmother.

